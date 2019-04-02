5 former WWE Superstars Vince McMahon likely won't hire again

Is there any chance we will see these wrestlers in WWE?

Since the inception of All Elite Wrestling, Vince McMahon is trying his best to retain his Superstars and get their services for more time.

So far, wrestlers like Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega have shaken hands with this new promotion and will be working there for the next couple of years. It might be just a new promotion for some casual fans, but deep down, even Vince knows that AEW could become a serious threat to WWE unless he takes crucial decisions.

Right now, WWE needs Superstars who can benefit them and take things to the next level. I agree that some performers are ready to get signed but some surely aren't getting (or will ever get) a contract offer from Vince McMahon again. Here I have picked 5 such names.

#5 Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes is now an All Elite Wrestling bound Superstar

Cody Rhodes is going to be an obvious pick for this list. He is the Superstar who challenged WWE (and everyone) that independent wrestling could also get one to stardom too.

In 2016, Rhodes demanded his release from WWE. His decision surprised many officials but, without blinking an eye, WWE granted his request. Then, the former Bullet Club member worked for many independent wrestling promotions and also had a brief run with ROH and NJPW.

Recently, he became a free agent and now, a vice president of All Elite Wrestling. Last year, Cody (along with The Young Bucks) held ALL IN pay-per-view -- which he advertised as The Biggest Independent Wrestling Show Ever.

Seemingly, the former Intercontinental Champion has challenged Vince McMahon and Co. again by putting his mind on AEW. Recently, Chris Jericho revealed that Vince has banned him in WWE and I think, this is going to be Cody’s case as well. If AEW becomes a successful wrestling promotion, then his career will continue to thrive. But, if it fails then one thing is (almost) confirmed, Vince won’t let him enter in his company.

