5 hilarious WWE moments featuring Goldust and Booker T

There have been some hilarious duos in the history of WWE. Sometimes the two performers have great comedic chemistry, and Booker T and Goldust were undoubtedly that kind of perfect pairing.

The odd couple seemed to enjoy their opportunity to work together and were seemingly always finding themselves in silly situations. It made for some of the best television segments of the early 2000s. They were also no slouches in the ring, teaming up to win the WWE World Tag Team Championship.

The two had a fun run in WWE that included way too many memories to count. Here are five of the moments that made the team of Booker T and Goldust so hilarious.

#5 - Rhyme Time with The Rock

When Goldust performed an impressive impersonation of The Rock backstage at King of the Ring 2002, the People's Champ arrived. That's when the two-man comedy team suddenly became a trio.

The make-believe tension between the three led to The Rock taking over the promo, with Goldust and Booker T standing nearby. While the Brahma Bull took center stage on this one, the duo added to the segment based on their reactions alone.

#4 - Lumberjacks

In another nod to the odd, the pair were involved in what has been referred to by some fans as 'The Lumberjack Skit.' Not only is it funny, but it also captures another great dynamic in this onscreen relationship. Each man was just as eccentric as the other.

On the May 13, 2002, episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, the two were scheduled for a lumberjack match that night. However, Booker took the stipulation a little too seriously and came dressed literally as a lumberjack -- Fake, bushy beard and all.

This prompted Goldy to break out into his rendition of Monty Python's "Lumberjack Song," which only added to the silliness of the situation.

This was one of many instances when the comedy combo found a way to introduce props and music into one of their backstage segments. It's something that would become somewhat of a calling card for them.

#3 - Movie Time

When The Rock's film The Scorpion King hit number-one at the box office, the eccentric pair decided to have a little fun with it.

In a nod to the classic film review show, At the Movies, the duo (as usual) decided to put their spin on things. It was yet another creative way to entertain the audience while advancing their storyline.

The wacky 'criticism' fit the Goldust persona perfectly, and it was also an opportunity to promote The Rock's film. So it was a win for everyone, especially the WWE Universe.

#2 - WWE's version of Star Wars

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away... this duo provided some spaced-out satire when they did backstage vignettes with a Star Wars theme.

On the July 1, 2002, episode of RAW, Goldust dressed as Darth Vader, while an apprehensive Booker T wielded a lightsaber. Eventually, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer discovered his enthusiasm for the movie series.

The look on Booker's face was enough to sell the scene. He goes from incredulous to amazed and sells it all with just his expressions. Meanwhile, Goldy stands there, observing. Both men were firing like lasers during this galactically good segment

#1 - Sharing a snack

We finish this list where everyone stops on a long journey: 7-Eleven.

This time, it was WWE's resident knuckleheads who patronized the convenience store chain. Booker T and Goldust went in for a snack but may have bitten off more than they could chew during this hilarious segment.

Booker just stopped in to get a Slurpee when he was surprised by Goldy, dressed in hip hop gear as a very poor disguise. Goldust suggested the two team up.

Just when it looked like things were getting serious and the two were going to bond, Goldy ruined it by offering The Master of the Spin-a-Rooni a bite of his 'Weiner.' He (of course) meant the hot dog he had just purchased.

This segment perfectly encapsulated the relationship this team had onscreen - with The Odd One constantly getting under his partner's skin, but in a lovable way. On the flip side, Booker T played the perfect role of an exasperated but loyal friend. That's why the pairing of these two was pure comedy magic.

