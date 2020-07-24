Brock Lesnar has been in the wilderness ever since he was defeated by Drew McIntyre in the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 36, losing the WWE Championship in the process.

However, as SummerSlam season appears on the horizon, many members of the WWE Universe are questioning if Brock Lesnar will indeed appear at the biggest event of the Summer.

Given the circumstances with the current worldwide pandemic and Brock Lesnar's residence outside of the United States in Canada, The Beast Incarnate's status for SummerSlam is up in the air.

Regardless of Brock Lesnar appearing at SummerSlam, WWE fans are already speculating as to which Superstars could be set to face Brock Lesnar in the future if and when The Beast Incarnate returns.

Let's take a closer look at 5 future opponents for Brock Lesnar in WWE.

#5 Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens vs Brock Lesnar is a dream match for many members of the WWE Universe

Believe it or not, Kevin Owens and Brock Lesnar have previously had a match inside of a WWE ring. The Beast Incarnate faced off against KO at a non-televised Live Event on March 12, 2017 at Madison Square Garden.

However, it wasn't the competitive back and forth match that many fans in attendance would have been expecting

The entire match lasted roughly about two minutes with Brock Lesnar dominating Kevin Owens. The Beast Incarnate would take Kevin Owens to Suplex City and ended the match quickly with an F5 by for an emphatic victory.

While those in attendance weren't particularly thrilled with the one-sided match up, many WWE fans would want to see these two to face off against each other in the ring once again.

Therefore, the demand to see Kevin Owens and Brock Lesnar have a substantial feud and match on WWE television is still very much there.

Perhaps, when Brock Lesnar does indeed return to WWE in the future, these two could have an exciting feud and a few matches as both of them represent Monday Night RAW.