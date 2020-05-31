Edge returned earlier this year at SummerSlam

The Rated-R Superstar, Edge, is currently embroiled in a deeply personal and visceral rivalry with best friend-turned nemesis, Randy Orton. These two are set to collide in a standard singles match at Backlash in what is being dubbed as "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever." Orton and Edge previously battled in a hard-hitting Last Man Standing Match at WrestleMania, which saw Edge emerge victorious.

Even though Orton and Edge have told a riveting story, their match at Backlash should be the last of their current saga. There is a new breed of talent in WWE that deserve to be in the ring with veterans like Edge.

At the age of 46, Edge is in the best shape of his career and he can still put on a classic in the ring with anyone on the roster. Edge came out of retirement, wanting to finish his career on his terms which entails quite a few money-making dream encounters in the foreseeable future.

Here are 5 WWE Superstars Edge could face in the future.

#5 Drew McIntyre

The WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre.

The current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has been on a tear lately. He has had a career-defining year in WWE so far, having won the Royal Rumble and defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania to become the WWE Champion. McIntyre has been extremely dominant as champion, but he hasn't come across a skilled veteran like Edge.

Fans have always known Edge as a prizefighter. The Hall of Famer is an eleven-time World Champion, former IC and United States Champion. Not to forget, he revolutionized the tag-team division in the Attitude Era alongside Christian. Needless to say, The Rated-R Superstar has always had a liking for championship gold. He even retired as World Champion in April 2011.

It wouldn't come as a surprise if Edge targeted the WWE Championship upon dispatching Orton. Given that he is the Ultimate Opportunist, Edge could be waiting for the perfect moment to pursue McIntyre's coveted WWE Champion.