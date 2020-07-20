5 Future World Champions on the Current NXT Roster

NXT has been cultivating the future of WWE ever since it became the developmental brand of the company. Some of WWE’s biggest Superstars are former members of the NXT roster like Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, and more.

Five of the Superstars who have won the WWE title in the last five years have spent some time in NXT.

Even the current NXT roster is full of stars who have the potential to become future World Champions on the main roster and possibly have the roster built around them in the years to come. That being said, let's take a look at five NXT stars who are future World Champions. But before that, here are some honorable mentions.

Honorable Mentions

Velveteen Dream

One of the youngest Superstars in WWE currently, Velveteen Dream has the potential to become a future World Champion. He’s turning 25 next month and already boasts a complete package of character, charisma, promo skills, and wrestling ability. If he gets the chance to compete in WWE again, the sky would be the limit for him.

Dexter Lumis

Dexter Lumis is one of the most unique Superstars on the NXT roster and he seems destined for great things on the Black and Gold brand. He has the look that Vince McMahon appreciates and his gimmick should do well on the main roster as well. Lumis’ mean streak and hard-hitting offense surprisingly mix well with his creepy and methodological approach.

WALTER

WALTER has "Future World Champion" written all over him and he is the current NXT UK Champion. The Austrian giant signed with WWE last year but there is one big problem for him. In an interview, WALTER revealed that he has no plans to move to the United States. He’s interested in working on the main roster but it would be hard for WWE to put all its chips on a Superstar not living in America, where most of the main-roster shows take place around the year.

Tyler Bate

Just like Velveteen Dream, Tyler Bate is one of the youngest Superstars in WWE currently. Bate is only 23 years old and he has already won the NXT United Kingdom Championship and the NXT Tag Team titles with Trent Seven. He’s one of the best in the world at the moment but his short stature might hinder him from becoming a World Champion on the main roster.

Mansoor

Mansoor was one of the first NXT signings from Saudi Arabia and he has received a considerable push already with wins over Cesaro and Dolph Ziggler on WWE's Saudi shows. He also won a 51-Man Battle Royal at the 2019 Super ShowDown event in Jeddah. Expect WWE to give Mansoor a World title on a future show in Saudi Arabia.