5 Gimmick changes that saved Superstars' careers

The transformation that saved a career

Professional wrestling is all about telling engaging stories that pit heroes against villains, with the hero coming out on top at the end to send the fans home happy.

When a wrestler kicks off his or her career, they are given a gimmick. The gimmick helps them to stand out in the crowd of fellow Superstars and engage with the audience on a personal level. There are instances when a particular gimmick just doesn't work on a wrestler and the crowd ends up getting tired of seeing them play it out every single week inside the squared circle.

In these scenarios, the promotion gives a makeover to the Superstar and completely changes the gimmick, in an attempt to change the audience' perception towards the wrestler.

Let's take a look at five of the greatest gimmick changes of all time, that eventually saved wrestlers' careers.

#5 Nicky becomes Dolph Ziggler

Ziggler during his Spirit Squad days

Nick Aldis came into the WWE as a part of the male cheerleader group, "The Spirit Squad". The faction consisted of five green rookies who assisted Mr McMahon on various occasions against his longtime rivals, Triple H and Shawn Michaels. In fact, it was during Triple H's match against Spirit Squad that the WWE Universe got to witness the rebirth of DX, the notorious faction from WWE's Attitude Era.

The group didn't last long and the leader, Kenny Dykstra, ended up having a short run on the main roster. Soon, WWE repackaged Kenny's lackey, Nicky, into an obnoxious, arrogant heel named Dolph Ziggler. His fast-paced wrestling style helped him become a mainstay in WWE, winning the World Heavyweight Title on two separate occasions.

