5 Glaring Errors that WWE made at Stomping Grounds 2019

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 7.37K // 24 Jun 2019, 19:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Stomping Grounds could have been so much better!

Stomping Grounds wasn't really built up like it was going to be one of WWE's biggest shows since much of the card was made up of rematches from previous pay-per-view events. Instead, many fans tuned into Stomping Grounds in the hopes that the lack of real build would mean that there would be plenty of excitement instead.

Whilst many of the matches on the card contained obvious botches, they were all solid matches and there isn't much that can be said for the standard of wrestling since the company chose a solid card, the main issues that they have come down to the way that they booked the show and the segments that should have been included.

Stomping Grounds could have been so much more, but instead, it will now be another pay-per-view that's forgotten before the end of the year.

#5. No Brock Lesnar tease as part of either World Championship match

Lesnar wasn't even backstage at Stomping Grounds last night

It was obvious that Brock Lesnar was not going to be part of WWE Stomping Grounds because The Beast's payday is so expensive that the company was not going to pay to have him make the trip to Washington just to tease another cash in.

This doesn't mean that the company couldn't tease that Lesnar was there and attempt to distract either Kofi Kingston or Seth Rollins. Paul Heyman was backstage last night and stated that Kingston is still on Lesnar's radar, so it would have been interesting even if was just that Lesnar's music hit and no one came out.

It's obvious that Lesnar won't be cashing in his case anytime soon, but the company needs to continue to remind fans that there's always a chance that he can appear and these kinds of teases are usually quite effective.

1 / 5 NEXT