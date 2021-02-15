5 great factions WWE could form in 2021

Factions have been an integral part of not only WWE but professional wrestling in general over the years. When groups of three or more superstars unite for a common cause, it indicates that something special is in store for the fans. NWO, The Shield, The Four Horsemen, The New Day etc. are some examples of factions that attained massive success.

The greatest faction in WWE history is _____. ⤵️ 🧐 — WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2020

In 2021, WWE doesn't have many factions across either of its flagship or developmental shows. However, fans' responses to The Undisputed Era and The Hurt Business strongly indicate that there is still a high demand for dynamic, star-studded groups.

So, it only makes sense if WWE puts in the effort to introduce some landscape-changing factions over the year. These factions could either be inspired by critically-acclaimed groups in the past or originate from scratch. What matters is to bring together a group of WWE Superstars who have something in common, could gel well with each other, and keep the fans glued to their screens.

That being said, let's list down five factions that WWE could form in 2021.

#5 The Samoan Dynasty (Headed by WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns)

At this point, anyone praising Roman Reigns would sound like a broken record. The 2015 Royal Rumble winner has been on a roll since turning heel at WWE SummerSlam 2020. Everything from his promos to matches and even backstage interactions is a must-see.

Roman Reigns currently surrounds himself with loyal supporters that include special counsel Paul Heyman and Jey Uso. However, in order to solidify his status as the Head of the Table, Reigns could soon make some interesting additions to his tribe.

The most logical idea for a faction led by Roman Reigns is to unite all credible Samoan superstars such as The Usos, Tamina, and Nia Jax. Moreover, the Tribal Chief could rope in Samoa Joe to render his faction untouchable. While participating in a WWE virtual meet and greet session, Reigns had this to say about forming a Samoan faction:

Advertisement

“Boy, you put me and my cousins, the girls, Joe as well, just based off the lineage, that’s a tough group to dismantle. I mean, we just watched RETRIBUTION and The Hurt Business. We would squash them, all of them. You put them all together, we would squash them all.”

It remains to be seen if WWE ends up forming this faction before 2021 ends.