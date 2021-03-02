5 best Fastlane matches in WWE history

Since its introduction in 2015, WWE Fastlane has become the traditional "final stop" on the road to WrestleMania.

Because of its proximity to the Showcase of the Immortals, the matches that take place at Fastlane often have major ramifications for that year's WrestleMania card.

Though the event doesn't have a long history, Fastlane has featured several memorable matches. As the stage for everything from title changes to (supposedly) The Shield's last stand, the show has established itself as a crucial pay-per-view.

Here's a closer look at the five best Fastlane matches in WWE history.

#5 The Shield vs. Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley & Drew McIntyre (Fastlane 2019)

Roman Reigns returned to action in 2019 teaming with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose

The Shield and superb six-man tag team matches go hand-in-hand. The trio of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose competed in a plethora of excellent multi-man tag team matches. Specifically, six-man bouts became a staple of their run as a dominant faction within WWE.

The Shield's encounter with Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre at Fastlane in 2019 was special for a variety of reasons. Reigns had recently returned to WWE television after a five-month absence due to his battle with leukemia, and Fastlane marked The Big Dog's return to in-ring action.

Plus, since Reigns' initial departure in October, Ambrose had turned heel and feuded with his former tag team partner, Rollins. The reunited Shield proved that Ambrose regained his status as one of the good guys.

The Big Dog is BACK! #RomanReigns announces that he is in remission and back on #Raw! @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/yHQdiFH2Ty — WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2019

This main event at Fastlane 2019 also remains Ambrose's final pay-per-view match with WWE. After one final Shield match during a WWE Network special, Ambose's WWE contract expired in April. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, now known as Jon Moxley, later debuted in AEW at Double or Nothing 2019.

Barring a future reunion, The Shield's final WWE pay-per-view main event came at Fastlane 2019. The trio of Reigns, Rollins and Ambrose defeated Corbin, McIntyre and Lashley. Once again, The Shield's performance in this six-man tag team match was remarkable.

The final image of The Shield standing tall was a fitting way to end the show on a happy, albeit bittersweet, note.