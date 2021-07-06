5 Great matches that defined the Women's Revolution in WWE

WWE's Women's Revolution has seen a boatload of tremendous matches over the past few years. From NXT to the main roster, the ladies in the company have stepped up in a huge way and delivered great performances on television and pay-per-view.

Since 2015, WWE has had a renaissance for women with increased focus and ring time. The roster is filled with an assortment of ladies that have different skills and assets that have been highlighted over the course of the past six years. Whether it be history-making clashes or blowoffs to well crafted storylines, the women's division has been elevated to new heights.

Although every year has seen the women deliver quite a few Match of the Year candidates, there are encounters where they stand head and shoulders above the rest. In this article, let's take a look at five great matches that define the Women's Revolution in WWE.

Honorable mentions:

Charlotte Flair vs Natalya for the NXT Women's Championship (NXT TakeOver)

Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch vs. Bayley for the NXT Women's Championship (NXT TakeOver: Rival)

Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch for the NXT Women's Championship (NXT TakeOver: Unstoppable)

Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair in a Hell In A Cell Match for the Raw Women's Championship (WWE Hell In A Cell 2016)

Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks in a Hell In A Cell Match for the Raw Women's Championship (WWE Hell In A Cell 2019)

#5 Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka for the SmackDown Women's Championship (WWE WrestleMania 34)

Asuka's undefeated streak became the stuff of legend from her run in NXT to her call-up to the WWE main roster. Her iconic NXT Women's Championship reign ended without her losing and she went on to continue her dominance upon coming to Raw. The Empress of Tomorrow maintained her momentum with a huge win in the first Women's Royal Rumble Match in 2018 to go on to WrestleMania 34.

At the grandest stage of them all, Asuka looked to win her first WWE singles gold on the main roster against "The Queen" Charlotte Flair. Flair has built a reputation as the standard bearer for women's wrestling in the company. Beating the unstoppable Asuka presented Charlotte's biggest test to date.

The hype was at an all-time high with this bout being one of the most anticipated on the WWE WrestleMania 34 card. It lived up to all the expectations and then some. Both ladies brought their A-game in a remarkable contest that arguably stole the show on a stacked lineup at the Showcase of Immortals.

In a surprising conclusion, Charlotte locked in the Figure 8 and made Asuka submit to retain her SmackDown Women's Championship. Flair added to her legacy by becoming the first woman in WWE to defeat Asuka. Their rivalry has continued for years since this monumental encounter, but this will forever be looked back on as a classic first-time battle.

