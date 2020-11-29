You can love him, you can hate him, but you can't ignore him. That's the best way to describe John Cena in one line.

John Cena was the face of the company for more than 15 years. Over the years, many Superstars came to WWE and tried to take Cena's spot but none of them succeeded. As such, The Leader of Cenation remained at the top of the food chain.

Cena achieved superstardom due to his role with WWE. He feuded with some of the top names in pro wrestling like Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, Shawn Michaels, to name a few.

Even though he is not the most beloved Superstar, he has contributed a lot to the business. He even earned the respect of his critics when he helped to introduce wrestlers like Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to WWE's core fanbase.

Cena has been a part of several top-notch matches throughout his career. In this article, you will find the five greatest matches of his career.

#5. John Cena vs. Daniel Bryan - WWE SummerSlam 2013

Bryan vs. Cena was one of the best matches in WWE history.

WWE consistently overlooked Daniel Bryan, but the fans wanted to see him on the top. The company took notice, and John Cena took it upon himself to put Bryan over.

Cena and Bryan battled each other at SummerSlam 2013 and created one of the most memorable WWE matches of all time. The duo went to war against each other for the top prize in the company, the WWE Championship.

The two all-time great fought for 26 minutes, trading several hard-hitting maneuvers with Triple H on hand as the special guest referee. Bryan won the match, and in the process, Cena made him look like a top-tier Superstar.

It was one of Cena's most technically proficient matches and, it proved that he knows how to make stars.