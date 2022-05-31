5 greatest Women's Champions in WWE history 

WWE has long been a haven for champions. Throughout its history, there have been a couple of wrestlers at the top and the rest gunning for them. Winning a championship puts you in the history books, and then staying champion or winning multiple titles puts you in the all-timer list.

When it comes to women, there has been no shortage of elite female competitors to grace the WWE ring over the years. From Sensational Sherri to Bianca Belair, fans have seen women proving their worth and performing on the same level as their male counterparts. A couple of them have held the Women's Championship and are held in higher regard.

Sporting fans have a tendency to compare, and wrestling die-hards are no exception. We belong to that club, and today we will attempt to rank the five greatest Women's Champions in WWE history.

#5. On our list of the greatest WWE Women's Champions: Alundra Blayze

Blayze blazed the path for women after her

Taking fifth place on this list is a wrestler who operated on a different level compared to her peers at the time. Alundra Blayze is one of the greatest female wrestlers of all time, and was a top women's champion to boot.

Blayze was the wrestler WWE trusted to restore credibility towards the Women's Championship during the end of the 1980s. She repaid the company's faith in her by contesting great feuds with Bull Nakano and Bertha Faye. Unfortunately, poor fan perception of women's wrestling meant it didn't matter, and Blayze left WWE and infamously dropped her title in the trash on WCW Nitro.

You only have to look at Blayze's 539-day title reign to see how good a Women's Champion she was. The fact that she was the face of the division as well makes her a worthy inclusion on this list.

#4. Becky Lynch

Big Time Becks has been a top champion multiple times

It took a while, but those who were patient with Becky Lynch's slow-burn rise in WWE reaped the rewards like no one else. She is currently one of the biggest stars in the company and has held the Women's Champion seven times in her career.

What makes Lynch special is the fact that she is the only woman to have legitimately been the face of the company. Her rise as The Man was nothing short of meteoric, and that culminated in a double championship win in the main event of WrestleMania 35. That alone is enough for her to make the list, but her other championship reigns and how she changed the business make her inclusion a no-brainer.

#3. Trish Stratus

Before you scoff at how the greatest female wrestler of all time is only third on this list, remember that this is a ranking of the greatest Women's Champions. Trish Stratus would take the top spot on the list of female all-timers, but when it comes to this particular one, she has to settle for the bronze medal.

Stratus started out as little more than eye candy and evolved into an elite performer who will be celebrated forever. She spearheaded her era whether she was champion or not.

The seven-time Women's Champion contested era-defining feuds with the likes of Lita, Mickie James and Jazz and stood head and shoulders above her peers. She'd fit in with the current crop of WWE's female wrestlers, as she showed in her comeback match against Charlotte Flair.

#2. AJ Lee

AJ Mendez @TheAJMendez @StephMcMahon Your female wrestlers have record selling merchandise & have starred in the highest rated segment of the show several times, @StephMcMahon Your female wrestlers have record selling merchandise & have starred in the highest rated segment of the show several times,

This is a bit of a left-field inclusion, but it starts to make sense the more you look at it. AJ Lee's record-breaking 295-day Divas Championship reign alone is worthy of this list, but it's how she became a champion for every woman in WWE that makes her take second place.

Lee is remembered for being the one who kick-started the Women's Revolution in 2015. She did something nobody had ever done before and called out Stephanie McMahon and WWE for not treating female performers the same way as their male counterparts.

The company acknowledged her messages and ushered in a new era of women's wrestling. The change resulted in performers like Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch being pushed as main-event superstars and the company tapping into the unlocked potential of the final evolution (pun intended) of women's wrestling.

Lee ranks so high up here because she was not only a top Women's Champion, but also a champion for every female performer before and after her. She's a worthy winner on this list, but there is one other woman who cannot be ignored for the top spot.

#1. Charlotte Flair

The Queen has been crowned champion more than anyone else

We were really tempted to rank AJ Lee, a woman who changed the industry, at the very top. However, in a list ranking the greatest women's champions of all time, you cannot argue against someone who has the most reigns to her name.

Charlotte Flair is a 13-time Women's Champion, which is a record in itself. No one has won everything there is to win and done it as consistently as she has. Her father was a 16-time world champion himself, and there's no denying the fact that if you are in prime position to surpass the great Ric Flair, you are already an all-timer.

Flair elevates everyone she wrestles and is one of the best performers in the world today. She has contested countless classics and created history for women on multiple fronts. Add to that her thirteen reigns as the division's top champion, and there is a compelling case for The Queen to rule this list.

