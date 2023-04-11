5 Greatest wrestling factions of all time

The pro wrestling scene has witnessed a deluge of wrestling factions that have dominated for a certain period. Many of these stables may have disbanded, but their stories and exploits inside the squared circle have inspired present-day superstars to reach whatever greatness their legendary predecessors have achieved.

However, not all were fortunate, as some just faded away. Thankfully, though, in this day and age, fans can still witness their in-ring action via social media and video-sharing platforms like YouTube.

Over the years, fans and pundits have deemed many wrestling factions the greatest of all time. There are indeed stables in history that can be considered the G.O.A.T., but this list can only pick five.

#5. The Fabulous Freebirds

The wrestling stable called The Fabulous Freebirds was originally a wrestling tag duo consisting of Hall of Famers Michael Hayes and Terry Gordy. Another Hall of Famer – Buddy Roberts, joined in later on, thus creating a trio wrestling faction which was a unique concept at the time.

Since the team’s conception, they have captured numerous tag team championships in various promotions. The Freebirds were also known for their legendary feud against another equally popular faction – The Von Erichs.

The Freebirds were also known for the so-called Freebird Rules that are still used in present-day pro wrestling. For those unaware, the rule suggests that any of the two or three members can defend their titles.

#4. nWo

The 90’s Monday Night Wars between WWE and WCW was white hot at the time as the two promotions competed for rating supremacy. The latter gained the upper hand during the first part of this rivalry thanks to nWo being a major player in its success.

The villainous group was initially comprised of Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan as they wreaked havoc within WCW. Both Nash and Hall just got out of WWE at the time, and their narrative of them taking over best fits them.

The babyface Hogan gimmick began to wane back then. His heel turn and joining the nWo alongside Nash and Hall gave his career a second wind, and this piqued the fans' interest in Hogan, nWo, and WCW.

#3. D-Generation X

WWE’s Attitude Era has seen some of the best storylines and gimmicks the promotion offers at the time. The wrestling collective known as D-Generation X was one of them.

The faction debuted in 1997 as its notable members were Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Chyna, X-Pac, Road Dogg, and Billy Gunn. It was formed at the height of the aforementioned Monday Night Wars as the faction became one of WWE’s movers during the rivalry.

Alongside the numerous accolades the group achieved, D-Generation X is also known for their crazy promos as a way to get on their opponents’ nerves. Whether they play as a heel or tweener, they never fail to get huge reactions from the fans.

#2. The wrestling faction of The Four Horsemen

The Four Horsemen is another wrestling faction that has dramatically impacted Titanland and paved the way for past and present-day heel factions.

Each of its original members, Ole Anderson, Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, and Ric Flair, were achievers and top-notch performers in their own right. They were even described as the violent athletic version of corporate greed.

The group had this penchant for dressing up in suits during interviews and bragging about their achievements inside the ring. The group has undergone several formations during its prime, and Flair led the entirety of it.

#1. Evolution

WWE’s Evolution became one of the most popular wrestling factions, dominating the promotion during the 2000s.

The heel team comprising Randy Orton, Batista, Triple H, and Ric Flair banded together in 2003. The Nature Boy represented the past, Helmsley as the present, and Orton and Batista represented the future of professional wrestling.

Like The Four Horsemen, they prefer wearing formal suits as they took inspiration from Flair during his Horsemen days. Just like the 80’s heel group, each of them captured gold.

There was even one time when all four of them won world championships. Flair and Batista won the tag team championship, Orton captured the Intercontinental Championship, and Triple H was the World Heavyweight Champion.

Evolution was indeed a force to be reckoned with at the time.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just question John Cena's commitment to WWE here?

Poll : 0 votes