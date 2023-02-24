Randy Orton over the last decade: Ranking The Viper's last ten years from worst to best

With a WWE career spanning two decades, Randy Orton has every right to be deemed one of the best sports entertainers in the promotion. He has achieved many accolades during those years, making him a highly decorated superstar.

The deluge of rivalries, storylines, and matches he got into over the years gave him experience that helped him grow as an in-ring performer. Before his back was injured, his intensity and athleticism whenever he performed inside the ring never seemed to have waned.

This list ranks Orton’s WWE run for the last decade, from the not-so-good ones to the finest.

#10. 2016

During the latter part of 2015, Randy Orton suffered a shoulder injury that got him sidelined until the second half of the following year.

Before this, he was supposed to face off with The Wyatt Family at 2015’s Hell in a Cell but got scrapped because of the misfortune that befell him.

He crossed paths with the Wyatts by the time he returned to WWE. Instead of a feud, he teamed up with the faction to turn heel.

#9. 2022

The unlikely alliance between Randy Orton and Matt Riddle, the RK-Bro, was well-received by fans. The two WWE Superstars had good chemistry inside the ring and even won the RAW Tag Team Title several times.

Unfortunately, a few days after their match against The Bloodline in May of that year, it was revealed that Orton had a back injury that got him sidelined for the rest of 2022.

Due to the severity of his injury, it is still uncertain if he will ever return to wrestle. Nonetheless, if famed wrestling bootmaker Jose G. Sanz’s previous social media post is anything to go by, it may well seem that The Viper is on his way to a comeback.

#8. 2018

Throughout his career, Randy Orton has been plagued by injuries as he suffered another one in 2018.

He suffered a torn medial meniscus in his left knee that required surgery. Thankfully, it only took a few months before he returned to in-ring action.

Upon returning to Extreme Rules, he started with a feud against Jeff Hardy. Before his knee injury, he won his first WWE United States Championship against fellow superstar Bobby Roode.

#7. 2019

Randy Orton took part in several premium live events in 2019, which included Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania. With those shows mentioned, Orton never snagged a single victory.

He also feuded with New Day member Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship. The two superstars battled it out at SummerSlam and Clash at the Castle, which Kingston successfully defended from The Viper.

#6. 2021

Randy Orton saw himself having feuds with Edge, Alexa Bliss, and The Fiend. With Bliss, it has become a constant for her to mess with Orton whenever he’s in a match. It even went as far as challenging Orton to an inter-gender match, which he lost after The Fiend’s interference.

The rivalry culminated at WrestleMania 37, which ended in a shocker as Bliss turned on The Fiend, which resulted in his loss.

#5. 2017

Randy Orton participated and won the Royal Rumble that year, which was the second Rumble win of his career. Come WrestleMania 33, he captured the WWE Championship from Bray Wyatt.

However, his reign was cut short after losing to Jinder Mahal at Backlash in May of that year. He demanded a rematch, but Mahal successfully defended his title.

#4. 2020

He joined another instalment of the Royal Rumble, where he came in as entrant number 25. After being inside the ring for over 14 minutes, Edge eliminated Randy Orton.

He also feuded with Edge as they settled it on Backlash, which Orton won. Randy also had his first encounter with Bray Wyatt’s otherworldly alter ego, The Fiend. He defeated Wyatt’s persona during their Firefly Inferno match.

#3. 2015

Seth Rollins caught Randy Orton’s attention, as the two had a feud during this time. The Visionary’s getting that push in his career as a solo competitor after his stint as a member of The Shield.

A notable match happened at WrestleMania 31, where Orton’s RKO countered Rollins’ Curb Stomp. What made it special was that Rollins was mid-air when The Viper caught him for the latter’s finisher.

It was also during that same ’Mania that Rollins won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship after cashing in on his Money in the Bank briefcase. Orton tried to capture it from Rollins but failed to do so.

#2. 2014

Randy Orton carried over his WWE World Heavyweight Championship reign into 2014, not to mention winning both the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber. However, come WrestleMania 30, he would lose the title to Daniel Bryan.

Orton reunited with his Evolution buddies as they started a feud with The Shield. He also delved into film after getting kayfabe injured.

#1. 2013 saw Randy Orton as the first WWE World Heavyweight Champion

2013 was the year that he captured his seventh WWE Championship after cashing in on his Money in the Bank and defeating Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson). Long-time rival John Cena was the World Heavyweight Champion then and believed there should only be one champion.

This gave Triple H the idea of unifying both championships as Randy Orton and John Cena were scheduled to be at TLC that year. The former bested the latter during the PLE and won both titles.

Orton became the first-ever WWE World Heavyweight Champion and, at the same time, the final World Heavyweight Champion.

Find out who Eric Bischoff chose as his heels of the year ahead of Roman Reigns & MJF here.

Poll : 0 votes