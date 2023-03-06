8 Things wrestling fans should know about Terry Gordy

WWE Hall of Famer Terry Gordy is one of those wrestling greats that would throw all caution away to the wind for the love of the game. He is the type of sports entertainer that doesn’t mind receiving sick bumps from his opponents inside the ring, as if this gave him more of a reason to return the favor.

Throughout his pro-wrestling career, Gordy has delved into several wrestling promotions across the country and overseas. This exposed him to various wrestling styles and strikes and he also got involved in numerous memorable feuds.

Terry Gordy’s name and his contribution to the world of pro-wrestling may be unfamiliar to most wrestling fans today. To that end, check out these facts about the wrestling legend.

#8. Terry Gordy dropped out of high school to pursue a pro-wrestling career at the age of 13

Terry Gordy was a baseball and football player at Rossville High School and excelled in both sports. However, the call of the squared circle was too strong for him to ignore. This resulted in him dropping out of school and beginning wrestling training at the age of 13.

Stampede Wrestling Hall of Famer Archie Gouldie trained him and the youngster started out using the ring name Terry Mecca.

#7. He was one of the founding members of The Fabulous Freebirds

The exploits of the tag team, The Fabulous Freebirds, were indeed legendary. Terry Gordy was the other half who formed the wrestling collective alongside Michael Hayes in 1979. Supposedly, the team would only consist of two members, but Buddy Roberts was added later on.

For those unaware, it was unusual to have a three-man tag team at the time, hence, one could say that The Fabulous Freebirds were one of the pioneers of such a setup. They even devised a concept known as the Freebird Rule where any of the two of three members can defend their Tag Team Championships. Similar to what is being practiced by The New Day.

#6. Instigator to a legendary feud

The rivalry between The Fabulous Freebirds and The Von Erichs was one of the most epic feuds of the time as this went on for years. The bad blood between the two teams flared up in an infamous incident where Terry Gordy smashed Kerry Von Erich's head against a steel cage door. A brawl ensued and everything that transpired afterwards and the years to follow went down in pro-wrestling history.

Fans – both present-day and long-time – have split opinions as to who among them has the edge over the other.

The two teams would even carry state flags with them during matches. The Freebirds would carry Georgia’s flag with them, while The Von Erichs opted for the flag of Texas.

#5. Became part of a tag team other than the Freebirds

Aside from The Fabulous Freebirds, Terry Gordy also teamed up with Steve “Dr. Death” Williams during their stint in All Japan Pro Wrestling to form The Miracle Violence Connection.

Gordy and Williams were crushing it in that promotion at the time. The two even won the AJPW’s World Tag Team Championship five times.

#4. Piledrivers on Ted DiBiase

(Skip to 10:27 in the video.)

Another fact that Terry Gordy was known for was his spot during a match at Georgia Championship Wrestling.

The Freebirds were up against The Junkyard Dog and Ted DiBiase for GCW’s National Tag Titles. The spot in question came at the tail end of the match when Gordy delivered four consecutive piledrivers on DiBiase. This resulted in him (DiBiase) being taken out of the ring on a stretcher.

The spot was well sold by both men, especially DiBiase, as fans can be heard screaming and crying in the background. The went down in infamy as some referred to it as The Piledriver Match.

#3. Remained loyal to AJPW as he and Steve Williams left WCW

Terry Gordy and Steve Williams were dominating All Japan Pro Wrestling and its rival couldn’t help but notice.

By the time the two returned to World Championship Wrestling in 1992, they went on to unify both the promotion and NWA’s World Tag Team titles. To that end, they were the hottest tag team acts at the time that resulted in New Japan Pro Wrestling making advances (WCW had working relations with NJPW).

They refused the offer, though, and this led to them leaving WCW.

#2. Feuded with The Undertaker as The Executioner

Terry Gordy also took on the character known as The Executioner when he returned to WWE in 1996.

Gordy's TV debut saw him start a brief feud with The Undertaker. After this, he interfered with The Deadman’s match against Mankind. However, ‘Taker got back at him in a so-called Armageddon Rules match in December that same year.

#1. Kept on competing even with an injured brain

The incident took place in 1993 when Terry Gordy was traveling to Japan for a tour. However, he had an overdose of pain medication that resulted in him slipping into a coma. Gordy suffered permanent brain damage due to this as his brain never fully recovered.

Albeit the misfortune, he still went back to in-ring competition and wrestled for a few more years.

What is your favorite memory from the legendary career of Terry Gordy? Let us know in the comments section below.

