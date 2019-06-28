5 harsh realities about Heyman & Bischoff's new WWE role that nobody wants to talk about

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 3.11K // 28 Jun 2019, 20:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff have huge roles in WWE.

So the news was broken on June 27th that Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff would be named executive producers of RAW and SmackDown Live respectively. They're expected to begin their roles imminently, but not immediately.

Naturally, there was both shock and excitement with regards to the news. There was shock because nobody expected to see Heyman and Bischoff in off-screen backstage roles again. Heyman has been an on-screen figure for the last 6-7 years for a reason (and we'll get to that later).

Either way, this isn't to say that we'd like to be negative about it. We sincerely hope that their presence backstage does make a difference to the product, because WWE really needs a big change.

But with that being said, there are quite a few harsh realities about their signing as WWE executives that nobody wants to talk about. Here they are.

#5. The brand split is still dead

A RAW star and a SmackDown commissioner?

WWE is all over the place in terms of the brand split. Simply and harshly put - it's dead. The Wild Card rule has completely killed off the brand split and any sense of brand exclusivity and WWE has just seemingly forgotten that the brand split exists.

Now that any superstar freely appears on the opposite brand, it's resulted in even more superstars becoming underutilised and sitting on the sidelines. Despite Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff being assigned to two different brands, they're going to have a hard time because the rosters are now merged together.

When there are fewer hands on deck, it simply makes it easier and with the brand split gone, it's going to be harder to oversee the show and give it its own identity as they're probably expected to.

1 / 5 NEXT