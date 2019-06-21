5 WWE Superstars who are injured for the rest of 2019

Lars Sullivan's injury was worse than expected

Injuries are a frustrating part about professional wrestling and WWE. However, due to the nature of the competition, injuries are inevitable. Even for superstars like Jeff Hardy who spent almost their entire careers without injury, the bug came to bite at some point.

Many superstars have been criticised for being "injury prone" while some simply don't have very good luck with them. The unfortunate part about major injuries is that for many superstars, they don't necessarily come back the same. They normally have to adjust their movesets in a way that protects them while still remaining entertaining.

'Stone Cold' Steve Austin was one of the exceptions to this, where he returned stronger after a nearly career-ending injury. Regardless, this isn't about the past - it's about the present. And in this list, we're going to be looking at five unfortunate superstars who are set to miss the rest of 2019 due to a terrible injury.

#5 Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey isn't expected back anytime soon

Fans knew beforehand that WrestleMania 35 would essentially be the end of Ronda Rousey's full-time run in WWE. To her credit, she did a great job in the year that she was there, holding the RAW Women's title for around 8 months, being responsible for WWE holding the first-ever All Women's PPV and the women headlining WrestleMania for the first time ever.

She reportedly broke her hand at WrestleMania 35 and underwent surgery a week or so after. She gave an update but even with the injury, she won't be back anytime soon. Rousey has already stated her intention to start a family with Travis Browne, her husband.

So we can fully expect Rousey to miss all of 2019 and even a good chunk of 2020, if not more than that.

