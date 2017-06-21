The Wrestling Observer Newsletter's 5 highest rated WWE matches of 2017 (so far)

Which are Dave Meltzer's favourite WWE matches of the year so far?

NXT matches have unsurprisingly dominated Meltzer’s highest rated WWE matches of 2017 so far

There’s been a lot of talk this year about Dave Meltzer’s match ratings ever since he controversially gave the Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega match from New Japan’s Wrestle Kingdom XI a 6-star rating.

Meltzer hit the headlines again earlier this month when he gave Okada and Omega’s rematch at NJPW Dominion a 6.25 rating.

Despite being subjective, Meltzer’s ratings are taken seriously by fans and pro-wrestlers alike. Many fans decide which wrestling matches from around the world they will check out based on Meltzer’s opinion, while a number of wrestlers have admitted that they see it as a feather in their cap when they get a highly rated match in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Many of Dave Meltzer’s highest rated matches from 2017 come from New Japan Pro Wrestling, and anybody who subscribes to the Wrestling Observer will know that he is a big fan of the Japanese style.

But which matches has he enjoyed from WWE this year?

Here are the 5 highest rated WWE matches of 2017 so far, according to the Wrestling Observer…

#5 The Authors of Pain vs. DIY vs. The Revival - NXT Takeover: Orlando (4.5 stars)

The Authors of Pain took the DIY vs. The Revival feud to a new level

At NXT Takeover: Orlando, the Authors of Pain defended their NXT Tag Team Championships against The Revival and DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tomasso Ciampa) in a triple threat tag team elimination match.

DIY and The Revival had two match of the year candidates in 2016, and their feud was reignited earlier this year during WrestleMania weekend. The addition of the Authors of Pain to this program added a new dimension and led to some shocking twists. In particular, the unthinkable happening, when long-term rivals would work together in an attempt to eliminate Akam and Rezar.

The unlikely alignments of DIY and The Revival, in various combinations, sent the Orlando crowd into a frenzy and told arguably the most compelling story of the two tag teams lengthy rivalry.

Both teams would ultimately fail in dethroning the Authors of Pain, but the story told throughout this match, and the incredible in-ring action led to this bout being Dave Meltzer’s fifth highest rated WWE bout of 2017 so far.

