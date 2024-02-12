Since 2004, the WWE Hall of Fame has become an integral part of WrestleMania weekend. This year too, fans expect to see a stacked class of trailblazers receive their flowers.

Over the decades, thousands of professional wrestlers have competed in a WWE ring to entertain fans. Out of those, several managed to leave their mark on the industry in one way or another. These people achieved the status of legends by becoming the biggest stars, being relentless workhorses, standing out from the rest, or contributing in other ways.

So, with WWE WrestleMania 40 less than two months away, it's time to start discussing who should be part of the upcoming Hall of Fame class. There are several iconic names whose HOF inductions are long overdue.

Here are five interesting predictions for the same:

#5. Bray Wyatt

The late Bray Wyatt's ability to keep fans on their toes will never be duplicated. His creative brilliance was one-of-a-kind.

Whether it was his eerie 'Eater of the World' gimmick or his chill-inducing work as 'The Fiend,' Wyatt's versatility was incredible. As a result of his passion for the sport, he became a three-time World Champion in WWE.

Granted, it's disheartening that he's no longer among us, but Bray made sure he left us with countless iconic memories. Hence, WWE must feel the pulse of its audience and honor the legacy of Bray Wyatt with a posthumous HOF induction.

The WrestleMania 40 weekend would be perfect for such a legendary moment. Additionally, while numerous Superstars were close to Bray, the privilege of inducting him should go to his family.

#4. 2x WWE Royal Rumble winner: Batista

It's almost 20 years since the end of the Ruthless Aggression Era, and a chunk of the WWE Universe still reminisces about it. One of the biggest stars of the said era was Batista.

The professional wrestler-turned-actor made his first impression on the main roster in 2002. By the summer of 2005, he had already won his first Royal Rumble and World Heavyweight Championship. It was the same championship that led him into iconic feuds with the likes of Triple H, The Undertaker, and John Cena.

Even though The Animal left WWE in 2010 to focus on MMA and his acting career, he returned for a short stint in 2014. That run added a second Royal Rumble win and another WrestleMania main event to his stacked resume.

With such an illustrious career in the rearview, it's only a matter of time before Batista reflects on that in his Hall of Fame speech. The journey to induct him has encountered some roadblocks, but this year could be the lucky one for Batista and his fans.

#3. Demolition

WWE has a history of being inconsistent with its booking of tag teams. Despite that, several iconic duos have secured a spot for themselves in audiences' hearts. One such team was Demolition.

Touted as the duo with one of the longest tag-title reigns in company history, the iconic alliance of Ax and Smash deserves all the praise they get. From their energizing entrance and destructive showcases inside the Square Circle to being a fan favorite, their inclusion in the WWE HOF is long overdue.

Understandably, Demolition's relationship with the Sports Entertainment titan has been dicey. Yet, the past two decades prove there are no fences that WWE wouldn't consider mending.

So, given the recent resurgence of the tag-team division across the main roster, it's high time that Ax and Smash get honored for their contributions to the sport on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#2 'The Loose Cannon' Brian Pillman

Professional wrestling is known for its larger-than-life personalities. Brian Pillman epitomized the fact to the hilt, and the proof lies in his last couple of years as a professional wrestler.

After Hollywood Blonds went their separate ways in WCW in late 1993, Pillman transitioned into the flag-bearer of unpredictability. He eventually adopted the 'Loose Cannon' persona and became one of the most must-see wrestlers in the Sports Entertainment space.

The way he showed up at ECW in 1996 and then participated in the infamous 'Home Invasion' angle in WWF later in the year further reinforced that Flyin' Brian was nothing to miss out on.

So, even though Pillman departed this world before he got a chance to claim WWE gold, his career is still packed with highlights. Moreover, with the company recently inking a deal with Brian Pillman's Estate, an induction into the Hall of Fame can't be ruled out.

#1. Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman's work in the last decade alone, elevating the status of Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, should guarantee a spot for him in the HOF. Still, it would be unfair to celebrate his career without mentioning the insanity of the run he was on in the late 90s and early 2000s.

In his quest to put a new spin on the concept of 'traditional wrestling,' the creative genius spearheaded the transition from Eastern Championship Wrestling to Extreme Championship Wrestling in 1993. Around a year later, he took over as owner.

Of course, plenty of poor booking decisions led to the demise of ECW. Nevertheless, the unorthodox promotion still has a sweet spot in the hearts of several wrestling fans. And Paul Heyman's creative genius is a strong reason behind that.

With WrestleMania 40 taking place in Philadelphia, the home of ECW, the Stamford-based promotion should pull the trigger on welcoming Paul Heyman into their prestigious Hall of Fame.

