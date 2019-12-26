5 huge predictions for WWE in 2020

Shubham Singh FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Dec 26, 2019

Dec 26, 2019 IST SHARE

Will CM Punk finally return to action in 2020?

Disclaimer: The views of the author do not necessarily reflect those of Sportskeeda.

We are currently in the last week of 2019, and to be honest, this has been quite an eventful year for WWE. From pay-per-views like WrestleMania 35 and Crown Jewel becoming huge successes, to WWE SmackDown moving to FOX - the year has been quite fruitful for the company from a commercial point of view.

However, it has not been all sunshine and roses, as the company has struggled throughout the year when it comes to viewership and rating so much that Vince McMahon had to resort to his part-timers for the umpteenth time to bring in those numbers.

Nonetheless, with Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey featuring in a first-ever women's main event in WrestleMania history, and CM Punk finally returning to WWE albeit on Backstage, there's no denying the fact that it has been a good year for WWE.

Given the promise the company has shown in the last couple of months, the WWE Universe eagerly looks forward to the new year. And as we draw curtains on the year 2019, here are my 5 huge predictions for WWE in 2020.

#5 Tyson Fury and Brock Lesnar collide at WrestleMania 36

This would be a huge matchup

Ever since defeating Braun Strowman in his WWE debut match at Crown Jewel, Tyson Fury has made his intentions clear that he's willing to face Lesnar at WrestleMania 36.

According to recent reports, WWE is weighing up whether to have Cain Velasquez or Fury as the potential opponent for Lesnar at The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, Cain is likely to clash against The Beast at Royal Rumble 2020, given the recent rumors.

Thus, Lesnar colliding with Fury in an epic matchup at WrestleMania 36 could be on the cards.

1 / 5 NEXT