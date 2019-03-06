5 huge storylines WWE borrowed from other companies

CM Punk battled John Cena at Money in the Bank 2011.

Since it's inception, it has been the job of the WWE writers to keep fans entranced with interesting and captivating storylines. And to their credit, the WWE Universe have been witnesses to some incredible moments over the years.

Who among us can forget the epic war waged between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and Mr. McMahon, only for the Rattlesnake to temporarily side with the boss in 2001.

Or what about the meteoric rise of Daniel Bryan in 2013, who fought with everything he had against an authority that would rather see anyone as champion than him.

As good as these stories were though, writing each week can often be a long and difficult process, and there have even been instances of other promotions stories working their way into WWE.

Here are five huge storylines that the WWE borrowed from other companies, and how they worked out.

#5: The Wyatt family compound

The Wyatts feuded with the New Day in 2016.

There are perhaps no two stables in recent history, more different than the Wyatt Family and the New Day. Whilst the Wyatts embraced the dark side of life under the orders of cult-leader Bray Wyatt, the New Day are their antithesis, full of positivity and pancakes.

When the two teams feuded in 2016 though, fans had an eerie feeling of déjà vu.

As the teams battled in mind-games, which eventually saw the team of Kofi, Big E, and Xavier Woods enter the Wyatt family compound, fans couldn't help but be reminded of TNA's Final Deletion.

An entertaining bout between Matt and Jeff Hardy, the match gained a cult following online, and it seems WWE were trying to copy it. Strangely enough, the WWE would copy the Final Deletion again in 2018, with Wyatt and Matt.

