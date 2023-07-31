5 huge WWE SummerSlam matches that got canceled

WWE SummerSlam is one of the highly-anticipated events among wrestling fans. Due to the significance of the show, big-time matches are planned. However, some of them fell through.

For this list, we will explore five matches that were supposed to take place at The Biggest Party of the Summer but were unfortunately scrapped.

#5. Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle (WWE SummerSlam 2022)

One of the most recent entries for this list is the postponed first singles match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle. The lead-up to the clash for both men was highly physical and personal, so some fans were unhappy with the cancelation.

WWE stated the canceled plan was due to Matt Riddle's injury he sustained during Seth's attack. However, it was later reported that this was only due to creative adjustments. The duo exchanged blows at SummerSlam, but their match occurred at Clash at the Castle the following month.

#4. Brutus Beefcake vs. Mr. Perfect (WWE SummerSlam 1990)

At the beginning of 1990, Mr. Perfect and Brutus Beefcake engaged in a feud that led to a WrestleMania VI match, which the latter won. The rivalry between the two was supposed to continue but was cut short.

Mr. Perfect won the Intercontinental Championship, and the two were supposed to have a rematch with the IC title on the line. Unfortunately, a month before SummerSlam, Brutus was injured due to a parasailing accident. As a result, Texas Tornado replaced him in the match.

#3. Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss (WWE SummerSlam 2017)

On the July 24, 2017, episode of Monday Night RAW, Bayley defeated Sasha Banks to become the number one contender for Alexa Bliss' RAW Women's Championship.

Weeks before SummerSlam 2017, The Role Model had a match against Nia Jax, and her shoulder was legitimately injured. As a result, the then-General Manager Kurt Angle booked two triple-threat matches on RAW. Nia Jax and Sasha Banks emerged victorious in their match, but the latter went on to challenge Bliss. During the event, Sasha won the title from Alexa.

#2. Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair (WWE SummerSlam 2021)

Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair stole the show on Night One of WrestleMania 37 for the SmackDown Women's Championship. After the bout, a union seemed to form until the former WWE star attacked Belair from behind. Sasha challenged Bianca for the SmackDown title, which the champion accepted.

At the actual event, moments before the match, it was announced that Banks was not cleared to compete. Carmella replaced her instead, but not long after, Becky Lynch returned after a year away. After less than 30 seconds, The Man captured the title.

#1. Umaga vs. Jackass (WWE SummerSlam 2007)

In 2006, Jackass cast Steve-O, and Chris Pontius' WWE debut was spoiled after an attack from Umaga. Despite this, Steve-O kept laughing, which The Samoan Bulldozer did not take lightly and manhandled him.

A year later, the late wrestling legend was supposed to take on Steve-O, Wee Man, Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera, and the rest of the cast. That year's WWE SummerSlam poster even featured all of them already. However, Bam Margera was injured, and Johnny pulled out from the card.