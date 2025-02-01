5 iconic numbers John Cena could enter at in his last WWE Royal Rumble match 

The time is (almost) now for John Cena to participate in his last WWE Royal Rumble match. It's important The Cenation Leader entered at a meaningful spot to stir fans' emotions.

Over the years, Cena has competed in multiple WWE Royal Rumble matches. So, it's no surprise that he has drawn all sorts of entry numbers. Even though fans might not remember most of the said numbers, they might not overlook the meaning of his entry when he comes out later tonight. After all, every single detail of Cena's final Rumble showing is bound to be meaningful.

That said, here are five iconic numbers WWE could've reserved for John Cena in the highly-anticipated, upcoming Men's Royal Rumble Match.

#5. Entry No. 1

With the two-time Royal Rumble winner officially wrapping up his wrestling career this year, his fans would undoubtedly love to see him spend as much time in the ring as possible.

Thus, he could be entrant #1 in the Men's Royal Rumble Match. That way, he would have a solid chance of being the iron man of the bout. Furthermore, this challenging spot would let him square off against several rising stars, whom he might not be able to wrestle individually.

Also, following his Royal Rumble announcement on the debut edition of WWE RAW on Netflix, Cena said that he'd give the fans his all every time he steps into the ring during his farewell tour. So, the #1 spot would make perfect sense for the WWE G.O.A.T.

#4. Entry No. 17

One of the secrets to winning any epic battle is remembering what one is fighting for. That could play a part in John Cena's last Rumble outing.

The Cenation leader chasing his 17th WWE world championship is set to be a pivotal part of his farewell run. In fact, the reason he is entering the uber-competitive 30-man match is so he has a shot at breaking Ric Flair's longstanding record at WrestleMania 41.

So, it would be poetic if he drew entry #17 as he strives to be the last man standing in the ring tonight. If that turns out to be the case, fans would immediately make the connection to Cena's big story. That, in turn, would make them even more emotionally invested in the match.

#3. Entry No. 18

Over the last two years, several people have likened WWE to 'Cinema.' One of the most cherished parts of cinematic projects is the right use of callbacks.

Now, one doesn't have to be a superfan of John Cena to believe that he has had a legendary wrestling career. While looking back on his run as a professional wrestler, one would realize there's no shortage of iconic moments, feuds, and matches he has been a part of. That could pave the way for some iconic callbacks during his retirement tour, and one of those could play out at Royal Rumble 2025.

If John Cena enters the Rumble at #18, that wouldn't be without a reason. For those unaware, the flag-bearer of Hustle, Loyalty & Respect made his Royal Rumble debut in the namesake match in 2003... as entrant #18. So, it would be a nice touch to have him draw the same number for his final Rumble performance.

#2. Entry No. 19

Ten years after making his Royal Rumble debut, John Cena won the star-studded match to secure his main-event spot at WrestleMania 29. The entry number he won from was 19.

So, given that John Cena has been vocal about his terrible win-loss record over the last seven years, he would want all odds in his favor when he heads to the ring tonight. Thus, his confidence might get a massive boost if he draws the number that he won way back in 2013 i.e. 19.

Furthermore, this spot would still allow him to spend an ample amount of time in the ring, partaking in dream interactions and whatnot. So, it's highly possible that Cena follows in the footsteps of fellow legend from the OVW Class of 2022, Batista, and wins two Royal Rumble matches from the same number.

#1. Entry No. 30 (a spot that has produced five WWE Royal Rumble winners)

When it comes to the WWE Royal Rumble, facts and figures are quite important to study. For starters, the fact that entry #30 has produced the most winners in the match's history should make it a desired spot for every participant, including John Cena.

Interestingly, the 16-time WWE world champion won his first Rumble by entering last. So, he should know how much of an advantage the spot in question could give the entrant that comes out at it. Ensuring Cena is the 30th entrant tonight could be WWE's reward to him for all those years of carrying the company on his back.

Additionally, saving The Cenation Leader for last would keep the fans at the edge of their seats until the very end. That would also help WWE to focus on the other top angles involving Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, Drew McIntyre, and Seth Rollins. And once their interactions have had their fair share under the spotlight, John Cena could appear as the last entrant and become the main focus.

