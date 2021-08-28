5 Ideas Goldberg allegedly disagreed with in WWE

Bill Goldberg has made it clear since returning to WWE in 2016 that he does not have the backstage power to choose his own opponents.

The WWE Hall of Famer told DAZN’s Steven Muehlhausen in August 2021 that he simply does as he is instructed when he appears in WWE.

“I'm not a booking agent,” Goldberg said. “I'm not on the booking committee. They don't pay me to be in creative. Now, if they ask my opinion on something, I'm sure as hell going to give it to them, or an idea, a direction, or a list of who I'd like to face. No one's ever asked me.”

While Goldberg currently competes in two matches per year as part of his WWE deal, he used to work a full-time WWE schedule in 2003-2004. During that time, the WCW icon allegedly spoke up on several occasions about certain storylines and matches that he was not particularly fond of.

In this article, let’s take a look at five ideas that Goldberg apparently disagreed with.

#5 Goldberg did not want to face Test after WWE SummerSlam 2003

Triple H defeated Goldberg, Chris Jericho, Shawn Michaels, Randy Orton, and Kevin Nash in an Elimination Chamber match at WWE SummerSlam 2003. Following the match, Triple H repeatedly hit Goldberg with a sledgehammer during a three-on-one attack with Orton and Ric Flair.

The next night on RAW, Goldberg was originally booked to defeat Test in a squash match. However, he thought the storyline would make more sense if he did not compete and sold the injuries from SummerSlam instead.

WWE executive Bruce Prichard was asked about the Goldberg vs. Test rumor on his Something to Wrestle With podcast in 2018. He confirmed that Goldberg quite rightly raised concerns about facing Test, leading to the match getting canceled.

“I actually do [remember that],” Prichard said. “That was his feeling and it [selling injuries] was the right thing to do.”

Instead of competing one night after SummerSlam, Goldberg returned to the ring eight nights later on the September 1, 2003, episode of RAW.

The WCW legend joined forces with Maven and Shawn Michaels to defeat Randy Orton, Ric Flair, and Triple H in a six-man tag team match.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kartik Arry