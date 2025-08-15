5 Important Figures From John Cena's WWE Career Who Won't Be Involved In His Retirement Tour

John Cena’s WWE career comes to an end in December of this year, and while it has been a bumpy retirement tour, it has had its moments. However, the biggest part of any retirement tour is playing the greatest hits with the people who made the career special.While Cena has faced Randy Orton and CM Punk, there are many others who should have been there before he bid farewell to the squared circle. Here are five very important people from Cena’s career who will not be part of his retirement tour.#5. Vince McMahonDespite everything going on with Vince McMahon legally, there is no denying that he made John Cena. Without his involvement and constant refusal to turn Cena heel, we would not have had the GOAT we all know and love. However, he won’t be part of Cena’s retirement tour.EliteRockerz 𝕏 @EliteClubS0BLINKBully Ray claims fans would “love” to see Vince McMahon appear at John Cena’s final match in December to share a farewell moment with him. (via Busted Open Radio)Recently, even Bubba Ray Dudley mentioned on the Busted Open podcast that Vince McMahon should have been there during Cena’s final match. Not only would that have brought his career full circle, but it would have been an emotional moment for all the fans.#4. Edge was arguably John Cena's greatest rivalNo fan can talk about Cena’s career in WWE without mentioning Edge. The Rated-R Superstar not only stole the WWE Championship from John Cena, but gave fans some of The Franchise Player's most memorable feuds. Unfortunately, due to his contract with AEW, Edge can not return to be part of Cena’s final run in WWE.Had the relationship between WWE and AEW been better, fans would have heard that iconic theme by Metalingus and would have lost their minds. Edge coming out to face his old foe on his retirement tour is something that fans can only experience again via a WWE 2K game.#3. BatistaThe ending of the Royal Rumble in 2005 is etched in the memory of all WWE fans. This was where Cena and Batista accidentally eliminated each other at the same time. Over their time in WWE, both men had some great matches and feuds.WWE @WWELINK.@JohnCena and @DaveBautista would finally collide in a dream match at #SummerSlam 2008! And you CAN see it now! Courtesy of @WWENetwork.Unfortunately, The Animal retired before John Cena and is now busy with his Hollywood career. While fans would like to see these two go for one last bout, Batista has passed his prime, and it won’t have the same feel as it did a decade ago.#2. Bray WyattOne of the most interesting characters that WWE ever had was Bray Wyatt. A true genius when it came to character work, he defied all odds and brought the aura back to spooky gimmicks. While his sudden and tragic passing in 2023 left an unfilled hole in WWE, fans will still cherish his excellent match against Cena at WrestleMania 36.FADE @FadeAwayMediaLINKJohn Cena said the legendary Bray Wyatt was the toughest opponent he faced in his career 🖤 (Boston Fan Expo)While this was not a traditional match, it was Wyatt’s only win at WrestleMania. During his run in WWE, Wyatt and John Cena feuded multiple times, and it was a beautiful sight. Both men were great in the ring and on the mic. While fans may never get to see them have a final bout, they did give us memories for a lifetime.#1. Big ShowCena made his Show of Shows debut at WrestleMania 20. This was in 2004, when he also won his first WWE title: the WWE United States Championship. His opponent was none other than The Big Show. While the two have had bigger and better feuds throughout their WWE career, Show should have been among Cena’s final opponents.𝕏 @HourlyBigJiMLINKRemember when Big Show chokeslammed John Cena into the spotlight and we all thought we had witnessed a murder on live TV 💀😭This would have been a great sendoff for John Cena to face the man he defeated in his first-ever 'Mania match. Unfortunately, Show is signed with AEW, and much like Edge, that will not happen.