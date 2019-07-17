5 important takeaways from WWE TV this week

Nicky Pags FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.12K // 17 Jul 2019, 21:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman

This week in WWE television saw the emergence of new Champions at Extreme Rules, with the age of The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar returning, Shinsuke Nakamura capturing Intercontinental gold, and The New Day winning their sixth WWE Tag Team Titles.

The subsequent episodes of WWE Raw and Smackdown Live also saw the much-anticipated return of The Fiend, Bray Wyatt, and new rivalries have been birthed on the road to one of WWE's biggest PPV events of the year, SummerSlam.

In the following piece, let's take a look at five important takeaways from WWE television this week.

#5 Paul Heyman is off to a good start

Paul Heyman

If the cat isn't already out of the bag, Paul Heyman certainly let the feline loose this past Monday night on Raw when he dropped the not-so-subtle hint that he is now in charge on Monday nights.

Heyman has officially begun his new role as the Executive Director of Monday Night Raw, and he is off to a solid start.

Heyman made his presence felt immediately when his first episode of Raw saw Braun Strowman send Bobby Lashley crashing through the Raw entrance set, a feat which set off a flurry of explosions and chaos.

Heyman followed up with an episode of Raw last week that many criticized as lackluster considering it was the go-home episode for the Extreme Rules PPV, however, Heyman appeared to bounce back this week with a universally praised episode of Raw following the PPV.

With Heyman pushing news faces on the red brand and slowly introducing WWE fans to an edgier, less predictable product, Paul Heyman has made an impressive impression in the first few weeks as Raw's new Executive Director. With Brock Lesnar recapturing the Universal Title at Extreme Rules, it will be interesting to see how Heyman books The Beast's title reign.

1 / 5 NEXT