5 Incredible surprise appearances we're expecting for SmackDown Live's first show on FOX

The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment is surely at the top of WWE's list

With SmackDown Live's FOX debut now two months away, WWE will be on high alert, doing everything they can to make their first show on their new network a success. FOX has invested quite a bit into the company now and they'll want proof early on that they didn't waste their money.

With that, the WWE will come out swinging, and that means bringing back some of the greatest legends from SmackDown's history. While it's not being advertised as an anniversary show of any sort, sometimes the best way to guarantee a bigger audience is to bring back some of the greats. We saw that with the Raw Reunion, which included stars and Hall of Famers such as Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and the Million Dollar Man, just to name a few.

With this big adjustment for SmackDown Live, WWE are going to have to give us both incredible competition and memorable moments. Why not start that off with someone who the WWE Universe is always excited to see?

#5 Mick Foley

If you're looking for a feel-good moment, there are not many other people you can put on TV besides Mrs. Foley's Baby Boy that can get that reaction. Mick Foley is widely loved throughout the wrestling world, not just for the incredible moments that he gave us during his career or his happy-go-lucky attitude, but because every time he shows up, especially this year, someone tends to get a rub.

Back in May, Foley addressed the WWE Universe, revealing a brand new championship for the WWE Superstars to battle over. And while it may not have been well-received early on, the 24/7 Championship has been a highlight of every episode of Raw and SmackDown since its debut.

Through this moment, guys like R-Truth, Drake Maverick, Cedric Alexander, Titus O'Neil, Elias, and Jinder Mahal have been given a shot to entertain the masses. Clearly, it's worked out, as the various title change videos on WWE's YouTube channel have garnered millions of views apiece.

Foley returned to Raw for the Raw Reunion, giving a certain Superstar a more immediate rub this time around. As he was celebrating the night with the crowd (right there in Tampa, Florida), he was viciously assaulted by The Fiend, Bray Wyatt's demonic counterpart. Not only did Wyatt take out the living legend, he did so with Foley's own move, the Mandible Claw.

Both of Foley's appearances this year have been to help build the superstars of today and tomorrow. If there's a night we need to see that happen, it's SmackDown Live's first show on FOX in October.

