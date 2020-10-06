5 indie superstars WWE should sign next

WWE has been making a habit over the past few years of signing the best available talent on the independent scene. With wrestling on every level seeing more attention than in years past, the need to keep an eye on the indie scene has been vital to the future. Whether it be Adam Cole, Keith Lee, Matt Riddle or Dominik Dijakovic, WWE have picked up a lot of independent wrestling's biggest stars - stars that have been beneficial to Raw, Smackdown and NXT.

With the introduction of AEW, rise of NJPW and revitalization of IMPACT Wrestling, WWE now have fierce competition on places for independent wrestlers to sign with. Although the independent scene took a hit with the recent global pandemic, the return has seen many wrestlers raise their profile and gain attention from the top promotions.

I like Ben Carter flipping everywhere from GCW to AEW



but he's from Jersey so I hope reviewers are remembering to deduct 20% off their star ratings pic.twitter.com/YdPD8FLgar — Maffew #BLM 🏳️‍🌈 (@Maffewgregg) September 24, 2020

We have seen stars like Ben Carter and Eddie Kingston pop up on AEW. There has been wrestlers like Alex Zayne and Blake Christian show up on NJPW Strong most recently. In this article, we will take a look at 5 independent superstars that WWE should sign next.

#5 Sam Adonis

Check out the Brand New Sam Adonis Promo Video by @KVTProductions Featuring Mexico, Japan, and the USA!! Please Retweet!!! pic.twitter.com/F4rsRaN7Gv — Sam Adonis (@RealSamAdonis) July 30, 2020

One wrestler that WWE is sure to have their eyes on is Sam Adonis. The brother of Corey Graves was once apart of WWE developmental, Florida Championship Wrestling back in 2011. However, he has been making a name for himself in Mexico for CMLL, using a pro-Donald Trump character that has garnered him plenty of heat as a heel.

Adonis has also performed for All Japan Pro Wrestling, making him one of their rare stars on the indie scene who has competed in legendary settings like Arena Mexico and Koruaken Hall. Standing at 6 feet 4 inches and weighing 251 pounds, Adonis is a performer who can wear his opponents down using his strength but also with his agility. With his presence and stature, he has what WWE typically look for in performers.

His most recent performances in the US for Warrior Wrestling have seen him use an amazing Shooting Star Press. For a man his size to show that type of athleticism, he is sure to grab the eyes of any top promotion. WWE has to grab him up soon, as he has the look, charisma and skills in the ring to become a star for any brand under the the biggest promotion in professional wrestling.