5 Injured Superstars who'll probably never wrestle for WWE again

Daniel Wood

Paige will probably never wrestle again

Injuries are an unavoidable aspect of the wrestling business and something that any active wrestler knows can happen to them at any time. However, most wrestlers won't be expecting to have their in-ring careers ended.

It's happened to the likes of Daniel Bryan and Edge in recent memory, with both having to deliver heartfelt retirement speeches after picking up career-ending injuries. Of course, one has now returned to wrestling full-time and there's buzz that the other might return any moment now.

But sadly, unlike Daniel Bryan and Edge other WWE Superstars may not be so lucky. There are a few WWE Superstars who have yet to return to the ring after suffering an injury and now probably won't even return at all.

Let's take a look at who that might be.

#5 Paige

Paige will probably never return

Paige was just announced as signing a new deal on WWE Backstage this week, a show that she co-hosts alongside Christian, Booker T and Renee Young (and now also CM Punk).

This is the latest in a line of onscreen roles since Paige had to announce her retirement from in-ring competition after suffering from an injury during a house show match. She has been the General Manager of SmackDown and the manager of women's tag-team The Kabuki Warriors.

A rumour did start up a couple of weeks ago that WWE were preparing for Paige's imminent return to the ring suggesting that the angle with Asuka misting Paige was a way to get there, but this was quickly shot down by the Superstar herself.

Nope. I’m not. At all. One more knock to my neck could result in paralysis. Don’t read “facts” on the internet. As much as I want that to be true it’s 100% not. https://t.co/9QdJVOJi7y — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) November 13, 2018

As you can see Paige reasserts that one more knock to the neck could spell disaster for her, so he couldn't be further from being cleared to wrestle.

The fact that she's signed a new deal with WWE means we're probably going to see Paige on our screens for a long time to come, we just won't see her taking any bumps!

