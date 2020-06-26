5 injured WWE stars and their expected return dates

Many of these WWE stars many not make their return until 2021

Some of WWE's biggest stars are currently sidelined through injury

There are several WWE stars currently out injured

There are a number of WWE stars who are currently taking time away from WWE for their own personal reasons as the company tries to push through the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns, and Sami Zayn are the publicly known names who have opted to remain at home.

While the above stars have the option up to them, others have been forced onto the sidelines recently through injury and are now looking to find their way back.

Many injuries that occur in a WWE ring take several months to heal properly, especially if surgery is involved. Some injuries are faster at healing than others, since many of these stars may not be able to make their return until at least 2021.

#5. Rezar - AOP

Seth Rollins has been looking a lot more lonely in recent weeks since the Authors of Pain are no longer by his side. Instead, Murphy was his only disciple for several weeks until Austin Theory was recruited after falling out with Zelina Vega's stable of stars.

WrestlingInc reported that WWE made the decision to take both Akam and Rezar off WWE TV when Rezar suffered a torn bicep in his match on Monday Night RAW back in March. The injury occurred when he took a crossbody from Montez Ford as AOP teamed with Seth Rollins and Murphy to take on The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders.

The return timetable for the injury at the time was said to be 6-8 months, with 8 months being much more likely since he recently unerwent surgery to repair the damage. This means that if Rezar remains on target with his rehab then he could make his return in November, or around Survivor Series if there is a storyline on Monday Night RAW for him at that time.

