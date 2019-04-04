5 injured WWE Superstars who may not feature in WrestleMania 35

A list of 5 WWE Superstars who are likely to miss WrestleMania 35 due to crucial injuries.

WWE Superstars would never willingly hurt their adversaries in a match, that being said injuries are still a very recurrent phenomenon in the world of professional wrestling. Almost all of the WWE Superstars have suffered at least one crucial injury in their career.

Many of the WWE Superstars are currently sidelined having suffered a major injury in the ring. Today we look at a list of Superstars who are still injured or recovering from an extensive injury and are quite likely to miss out on this year's edition of WrestleMania.

#5 Luke Harper

Luke Harper suffered a torn bicep muscle during his last SmackDown Live Tag Team title defence at SummerSlam. This had resulted in Luke Harper and Eric Rowan having to drop their titles on SmackDown the following Tuesday. That was his last television appearance for the WWE.

Luke Harper currently known as just ‘Harper’ is a former Intercontinental champion, one-time NXT Tag Team champion and a two-time SmackDown Tag Team champion once with Bray Wyatt and once with Randy Orton. Luke Harper is also a founding member of the group The Wyatt Family along with Bray Wyatt and Eric Rowan. Subsequently, after the split of The Wyatt Family, he and Eric Rowan reunited and formed The Bludgeon Brothers, and he changed his alias to Harper.

Last time, Harper was seen at a Brad Williams comedy show wearing a cast on his left hand. Also, he had posted on Twitter in March that he had been cleared, but is yet to be programmed back into television. There is no definitive news from WWE as to when Harper will make his return to WWE television. So considering all the actualities he is expected to miss this year’s edition of WrestleMania.

