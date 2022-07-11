5 injuries that changed the course of WWE history

In WWE, the action we see may be pre-written, but as everyone knows? The risks that are taken by a superstar are very real. This is despite the efforts of all parties involved to stage a battle without anyone getting hurt.

Unfortunately, accidents do happen in WWE, and they can lead to extended time away from the ring or possibly even end a career.

Even the best laid plans in sports entertainment can go by the wayside when a WWE Superstar lands on the shelf. At times, injuries have forced the creative team to call for an audible to cover for it. Often times? These shifts can cause a ripple effect through the promotion's programming.

Here are five injuries that led to changes in the history of World Wrestling Entertainment.

#5 Finn Balor

Finn Bálor relinquishes Universal Championship after dislocating shoulder at SummerSlam 2016

The Irishman was positioned for a big push when he was crowned the inaugural WWE Universal Champion. Unfortunately, his reign lasted one day before he was forced to step aside the next night on RAW.

Balor captured the title the night before against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2016, during the match, The Demon King suffered a torn labrum. Rollins' notorious 'buckle bomb' was the culprit in this case.

Rollins tossed Balor to the outside barrier and the rest is history. Although Balor was able to continue on until the three-count, he would require immediate surgery. Since returning from that injury, Balor has never quite been put on the same pedestal as he was before by the promotion.

It's interesting to theorize what could have been if Finn Balor were able to have a strong run as the inaugural champion. Not only for what it would mean for him, but for WWE history as well.

#4 Sting's WWE tenure ends as quickly as it started

After years of passing up on opportunities to join WWE, The Stinger finally signed with the company in 2014. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016 after engaging in an incredibly contrived match against Triple H at WrestleMania 31.

It was Seth Rollins, however, who seemingly ended The Icon's career with an awkward buckle bomb at the Night of Champions in 2015. The ensuing neck injury forced Sting out of action, and many felt he would retire permanently.

After over two decades of speculation about what it would be like to see the WCW legend in WWE? It was seemingly over before it started.

After staying away from the ring for nearly 5 years, Sting was reborn in Tony Khan's company. The Icon made his AEW debut in December 2020, however, one can only speculate on how things would have been different if The Master of Scorpion Deathlock had a solid run with WWE.

#3 Mustafa Ali

Mustafa Ali was set for a huge push when he suffered a setback in mid-2018. He was scheduled to compete in the Elimination Chamber match, he was pulled out because he injured his leg. The young star was replaced by veteran Kofi Kingston, who had a terrific showing.

The butterfly effect from all this was the incredible rise of Kofi-Mania. In Ali's absence, the New Day member eventually rode a wave of popularity all the way to becoming the WWE Champion at WrestleMania 35 after defeating Daniel Bryan.

It was an unlikely Cinderella story for Kingston. But one can only speculate on just what might have been, had Ali been in that position.

#2 Stone Cold Steve Austin returns from a broken neck to win the WWE Championship

At SummerSlam 1997, Owen Hart attempted to execute a sit-out piledriver when he dropped Steve Austin on his head.

Austin's body went completely numb, The Texas Rattlesnake was managed to end the match. However, he was forced to relinquish the title to undergo a neck surgery.

Austin would return, albeit with a much different ring style. At that point, he evolved from a technical wrestler and more of a brawler.

Ironically? The injury and subsequent comeback launched the already white-hot Austin into the stratosphere. He eventually took his rightful spot in wrestling royalty when he captured the World Title from Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania XIV. The Austin Era had begun.

#1 Shawn Michaels

The Undertaker Vs Shawn Michaels Casket Match At Royal Rumble 1998

Perhaps the most famous back injury in the history of World Wrestling Entertainment occurred at the 1998 Royal Rumble.

While facing The Undertaker in a casket match, Shawn Michaels took a flip over the top rope and hit his lower back on the edge of the casket. Michaels' would suffer two herniated discs and one completely crushed disc, HBK has stated that he couldn't get out of bed without assistance following the incident.

Following surgery, it appeared that Michaels' career was over. After losing the WWE Championship to Austin At WrestleMania XIV, Mr. WrestleMania continued to make non-wrestling appearances on WWF programming as the WWF Commissioner, Michaels returned in 2002 to have a career renaissance.

Rumors have persisted for years that HBK merely sat out his contract until it expired and there was no more WCW to sign with. Based on the time frame? This conspiracy theory may actually hold water.

Regardless of what you believe, The Showstopper would return to have what is basically known as the 'version 2.0' part of his career. This included classic showdowns with Triple H, Ric Flair and The Undertaker.

