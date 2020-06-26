5 Most insane body transformations of WWE Superstars

These top WWE Superstars have undergone amazing body transformations.

Some of these wrestlers have improved their physique drastically over the years,

Edge: 2010 vs 2020

WWE boasts a string of top Superstars in all of pro-wrestling, with some of them having incredible physiques that are the result of sheer hard work and determination. Having an impressive physique once used to be a crucial aspect of being a WWE Superstar. Although promo skills matter a lot, the fact can't be discounted that a great physique can help a Superstar go a long way.

The journey towards building a good physique is never an easy one, and one needs to be patient and keep on grinding for months, or sometimes years, on end. If a Superstar keeps working towards getting their ideal body, the result is something that becomes an inspiration to the millions of fans who follow that particular Superstar. In this slideshow, we will take a look at 5 WWE Superstars who have had some of the most incredible body transformations in WWE history.

#5 Edge

Edge

The WWE Hall of Famer was never dubbed as someone who boasted an impressive physique. Even when Edge had an incredible run as SmackDown's top villain in the late 2000s, he didn't possess a physique that one could compare with his much bigger counterparts.

It all changed when Edge made his miraculous return at the 2020 Royal Rumble PPV, earlier this year. Edge had retired from pro-wrestling in 2011 after realizing that not stopping would possibly lead to him suffering neck-down paralysis.

When Edge appeared on the entranceway, fans couldn't believe what they were seeing. Not only the Rated-R Superstar was back, but he now looked like a completely different person, with a much better physique than his former self. Edge fits the bill of a rugged, grizzled veteran, and went on to have a strong showing in the annual free-for-all. He later got into a rivalry with former ally Randy Orton, and the two legends are currently tied at 1-1.

