5 Interesting backstage stories about John Cena you need to know

In his most recent run with WWE, the company has been referring to John Cena as "The Greatest of All Time". Having had such an illustrious career and being the face of the company for a long time, calling him the GOAT is justified in many ways.

A 16-time World Champion, 2-time Royal Rumble winner, Mr. Money in the Bank, 5-time United States Champion, 4-time Tag Team Champion, and the list just goes on for his achievements in WWE. He has also headlined several shows and PPVs, including 5 WrestleManias.

We all have seen him on our screens, his larger-than-life personality, and whatnot. But very few of us know the kind of person John Cena is backstage. With the rise of social media and WWE Superstars revealing information in their interviews, we have many amazing backstage stories about Superstars and the industry, in general.

So let's take a peek behind the curtains and check-out five interesting backstage stories about Mr. Hustle Loyalty Respect, John Cena! Be sure to let us know in the comments section below about your favorite one!

#5 A WrestleMania bathroom break

Brodus Clay and the Funkadactyls at WrestleMania 28!

WrestleMania is without any doubt the biggest stage for a WWE Superstar to perform. As mentioned above, John Cena is a veteran at not just performing at the Grandest Stage of them All, but also main-eventing it on multiple occasions.

At WrestleMania 28, John Cena was scheduled to main-event the show with The Rock in their infamous "Once in a Lifetime Match". It was here when he showcased just how great of a lockerroom leader he is by intentionally taking a so-called bathroom break to give Brodus Clay his spot, which was almost cut at the last moment due to lack of time. Brodus revealed the following about that incidence with John Cena while talking to Brian Fritz of Between the Ropes radio at WrestleMania Axxess:

"I was actually in Gorilla ready to go out to do this dance that I had practiced so hard and we were extremely nervous and we ran out of time."

"John Cena suddenly came over to me and looked at me and said, 'I have to go to the bathroom.' So, here's a guy who's getting ready for his match with The Rock and he actually 'went to the bathroom.' He asked, 'How long do I need to go for?' I said, 'Like six minutes.' He's like, 'I'll be back in six minutes.' So, we were able to slide out there and get in. If it weren't for him, we probably wouldn't have even been out there last year."