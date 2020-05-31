5 Interesting backstage stories about Seth Rollins you need to know

WWE Superstar, Seth Rollins!

Seth Rollins (Real Name: Colby Lopez) has had quite a successful career with WWE and is currently one of the biggest Superstars of the company. Having signed with the company in 2010, Seth Rollins started competing in FCW and soon went on to become the inaugural NXT Champion in August 2012.

A few months after, we saw the debut of probably the greatest faction in modern WWE history as The Shield made their way to the main roster at Survivor Series 2012. The trio of Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, and Roman Reigns took out every Superstar, team, and legend on their way and had a solid run together before Rollins turned on his brothers and joined the Authority led by Triple H, thus beginning his singles run.

Fast forward to 2020, Seth Rollins is one of the most accomplished and acclaimed Superstars on the WWE roster. He has pretty much won every championship in WWE, while also having a Royal Rumble victory under his belt and being Mr. Money in the Bank 2014.

As much as we have grown accustomed to watching the Monday Night Messiah grace our TV screens on Monday Night RAW every week, there are a lot of interesting stories about him that even his die-hard fans might not know.

So let's take a look at five interesting backstage stories about Seth Rollins. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts on the same. Here we go!

#5 Seth Rollins was forced to redo a match by Vince McMahon

When Seth Rollins turned heel in 2014 and joined the Authority, SmackDown wasn't a live show and did not have a separate roster. WWE mostly used it as a supplementary show for Monday Night RAW. During one of the SmackDown tapings that year in June, Seth Rollins faced and defeated Kofi Kingston. However, Vince McMahon wanted it to be a squash match and felt that Rollins allowed Kingston too much offense and hence he sent both of them back to redo the match.

During an appearance on the E&C's Pod of Awesomeness, Seth Rollins revealed what happened during the above incident.

“I gave Kofi a little bit, made him look good, and I remember coming to the back thinking, 'Yeah, that was alright,' ... Vince is furious about it, just furious. He's like, 'Get over here,' and he's yelling at me, and he's like, 'If you're gonna be my guy, if you're gonna be my guy, that's not what I want,' and he shooed me out of [the] Gorilla [Position].”