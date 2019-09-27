5 Interesting Facts about the last time Brock Lesnar wrestled on Weekly TV

A lot has changed since then!

Next week, WWE will begin a new era, as SmackDown will air its first episode on the FOX Network as Friday Night SmackDown on 4th October - the first time WWE has regularly appeared on network TV since its debut on UPN two decades ago. The show is set to have multiple legends and Hall of Famers, but there is another major event that will make this episode historic.

The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar, made his return to the blue brand last week and shocked us all by challenging the WWE Champion Kofi Kingston for his title. Even more surprising was the fact that the match is set to take place at the inaugural SmackDown episode on FOX, making it the first occasion in more than 15 years when the Beast will wrestle on a weekly WWE TV program.

Can the Beast end KofiMania?

Lesnar's last match on SmackDown took place on 4th March 2004, when he took on Hardcore Holly, defeating him in nearly two minutes with an F5. This match took place a couple of weeks before his infamous encounter with Golberg at WrestleMania XX.

Ever since returning to WWE in 2012, Lesnar has wrestled on multiple PPVs and Live Events, but this would mark his first weekly TV match since 2004. Now, we do have many questions to discuss - will Lesnar would become the new WWE Champion? Will he be a permanent SmackDown member from now on? Stuff like that.

But before that, let's sit back and take a look at these five interesting (and a little amusing) facts about the last time Brock Lesnar wrestled on Weekly TV.

#5 Nicholas wasn't born yet

The youngest champion in WWE History

The former RAW Tag Team Champion Nicholas, who won the championship alongside the Monster Among Men, Braun Strowman, at WrestleMania 34, hadn't even been born yet.

It was Strowman who went into the crowd before his Tag Team Title match against The Bar at WrestleMania 34 and chose the then 10-year old, Nicholas to be his partner. The duo then went on to defeat Sheamus and Cesaro to lift the titles, making Nicholas the youngest champion in WWE History.

Nicholas was later revealed to be WWE Referee John Cone's son. The duo then relinquished their titles the next night on RAW, as the little boy was unable to manage his school-life with wrestling. Interestingly, he also holds a red belt in Karate.

