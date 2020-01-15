5 Interesting things that could happen in WWE if Brock Lesnar wins the 2020 Royal Rumble

Published Jan 15, 2020

Brock Lesnar made short work of R-Truth on WWE RAW

So, R-Truth was incorrect in assuming that Paul Heyman would enter the WWE Royal Rumble in the number 1 spot on RAW. Instead, it will be his client Brock Lesnar, arguably the most dominant human being alive that will be entering in that coveted spot.

And while the most likely possibility is that he will be eliminated during the course of the said contest, what if he goes on to win the match? This will be an unprecedented development and could present some interesting possibilities indeed.

#5 Heyman says nobody is good enough for Lesnar, Tyson Fury returns

If you haven't checked out Sportskeeda's Gary Cassidy yet, you must do so right away. He is making waves in the interview circuit, and interacting with some of the biggest names in sports entertainment and pro wrestling regularly. And not long ago, he had a chance to interact with Tyson Fury.

Fury said the following during his conversation with Cassidy:

"No plans as of yet to do another fight as of yet, just go back to my day job, but after that - who knows? You might see another appearance after this one.If I was to continue, I would want to fight Brock Lesnar."

Brock Lesnar could claim that there was absolutely nobody in the WWE roster that could take him down and Tyson Fury could potentially come out and challenge him for the title. Even if Fury were to come up short against Lesnar, it would be a match that has the mainstream world tuning in to watch WrestleMania.

