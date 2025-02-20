5 Interferences that could happen during the Men’s WWE Elimination Chamber Match

WWE Elimination Chamber is just a week away and the anticipation among the fans has been on an all-time high. The Men's Elimination Chamber match this year is stacked with some of the biggest stars in the entire industry, and is expected to have major implications on the WrestleMania 41 match card.

While the winner will go on to face Cody Rhodes at The Show of Shows, some interferences and possible eliminations are expected to shape up the 'Mania card. With a stacked list of stars set to enter the steel structure, there are a few interferences expected.

Let's check out a few interferences that might happen in the match:

#5. Finn Balor

Finn Balor lost his Elimination Chamber qualifying match to Seth Rollins after some hard-hitting action. Though the match ended clean, Balor wasn't happy with his loss. The inaugural Universal Champion could make his presence felt in the Elimination Chamber match this year, to end up taking the spotlight ahead of WrestleMania.

The Prince could unleash an attack on The Visionary, and possibly take him out at the Chamber and go on to have a couple of matches on RAW. This could add some spotlight to Balor's and make him a major name on the WrestleMania card.

#4. Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross lost his entire faction after Paul Ellering and Authors of Pain were released by WWE a few weeks ago. However, the former NXT Champion has been making a name for himself with his mind games backstage.

Kross has been playing his games with Sami Zayn over the past few weeks and has also namedropped Seth Rollins multiple times, including his backstage interview last week on the red brand.

The star could interfere during the Men's Elimination Chamber match this year, in order to send a message to The Visionary ahead of the Grandest Stage of Them All. This could be the perfect way to build a feud between both men in the future.

#3. WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman has two reasons to interfere in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. Heyman could come out to represent Roman Reigns and distract Seth Rollins and try to get him eliminated, after the latter's attack on the Tribal Chief at Royal Rumble. This could build a feud between Rollins and Reigns ahead of WrestleMania.

On the other hand, the Hall of Famer could also come out to help CM Punk, which could end up being the latter's favor that has been hinted at but not yet revealed. Heyman could help his former client win the match and punch his ticket to WrestleMania.

#2. LA Knight

Former WWE United States Champion LA Knight has been in the spotlight since the rumors of his backstage heat with Drew McIntyre surfaced online following Royal Rumble. While their heat seemingly cooled down soon after, both men took shots at each other on the blue brand a couple of weeks ago, and have been continuously going at each other on social media.

The Megastar could come out to distract The Scottish Psychopath and get him eliminated from the match, to build a feud with him for WrestleMania 41. This could potentially add more credibility to Knight's name, and remodel him as a massive attraction in the WWE Universe.

#1. Roman Reigns

The Undisputed Tribal Chief has not been on WWE TV since Seth Rollins' brutal stomp to the star at Royal Rumble. Roman Reigns is one of the biggest names expected to interfere in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match this year.

Reigns is expected to return and take down Seth Rollins to continue their storied rivalry and take it to WrestleMania this year. In addition to that, he could also distract The Best in the World in the match, to build the rumored Triple Threat feud with Punk and Rollins at WrestleMania 41.

Time will tell what WWE has in store for the Elimination Chamber match this year.

