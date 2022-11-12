Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns has been heavily speculated for an inter-promotional match since the announcement of The Great Muta vs. Shinsuke Nakamura. Multiple new challengers want WWE's The Tribal Chief to collaborate with other rival promotions.

Holding the undisputed WWE Universal Title for over 800 days, Reigns might consider himself the No.1 in the world. However, he is yet to prove himself to a global audience. AEW, NJPW, and RoH have teamed up multiple times to put fans' doubts to rest, but the same cannot be said for WWE.

Triple H taking over the Stanford-based company could be a sign of a potential Forbidden Door. This list will explore five inter-promotional matches for Roman Reigns.

#5. Roman Reigns vs. Kazuchika Okada

New Japan Pro-Wrestling sensation Kazuchika Okada is a rising icon in the world of wrestling. He is a six-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion and holds the record for the longest reign in NJPW history at 720 days.

Many consider Okada to be worthy of the top spot in PWInsider's Top 500 Superstar list. He came second to Roman Reigns. In a potential battle between the top two rankers, it will be settled, once-and-for-all, who is truly the greatest wrestler of this generation.

Most recently, Kazuchika and Tama Tonga defeated Bullet Club members Jay White and Kenta in the NJPW Battle Autumn. He is still vying for the Heavyweight Title, meaning that a program in NJPW-WWE will probably attract him to The Tribal Chief.

#4. Roman Reigns vs. Laredo Kid

Laredo Kid is a rising star in the world of Lucha' Libre. Signed to both AAA and IMPACT Wrestling, Kid has jumpstarted his career to new heights in recent months. His recent win against El Hijo De Vikingo in the Showcenter Tournament Finale speaks of his caliber.

Lucha Libre and WWE have a close bond with the former being a major source of talent for the Stanford-based company. Laredo Kid is the next big thing and could probably fight Roman Reigns during an inter-promotional program.

Top wrestling veterans such as Hugo Savinovich consider the luchador to be the best international wrestler. Perhaps The Tribal Chief can bring a change in his opinion by beating Laredo Kid.

#3. Roman Reigns vs. Chris Jericho

Five years ago, Roman Reigns was in the developmental phase of a major push by WWE. He briefly feuded with Kevin Owens and, as a result, got himself an entry on the list of Jericho.

Reigns and Jericho have fought each other before but not in such a capacity. The Tribal Chief has his bloodline backing him while The Jericho Appreciation Society has achieved cult status in the world of wrestling. Expect these two factions to go head-to-head in a WarGames-like scenario if an AEW-WWE collab were to happen.

Reigning ROH World Champion Chris Jericho has been on a winning streak in one-on-one matches since September. Meanwhile, Reigns hasn’t been pinned for over 800 days. Who can keep their records intact?

#2. Roman Reigns vs. Pac (former WWE star Neville)

Both Reigns and Pac had brisk starts to their wrestling careers. While The Big Dog wasn't received well by the audience, Pac (fka Neville) was shot down by Vince McMahon's poor booking decisions. Only years later did they redeem themselves as top heels in the wrestling industry.

Roman is a powerhouse representing WWE, whereas Pac delivers some deadly blows with his high-flying maneuvers. Their match has the potential to be a slobber knocker with major shenanigans.

Similar to Reigns, Pac holds two titles. He is the inaugural All-Atlantic Champion while also being one-third of the current AEW World Trios.

#1. Roman Reigns vs. Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose)

The former SHIELD brothers haven't had a heated rivalry. Ambrose has mostly been fixated on Seth Rollins since his betrayal. Despite becoming an All-Elite, wrestling fans are still waiting for The Lunatic Fringe to step up to The Tribal Chief.

The current situation is perfect for a blockbuster clash. Both Roman and Jon Moxley are the faces of their respective promotions. In a potential showdown, expect the ratings to go through the roof, especially in a Winner-takes-All Match. This would be a serious blow to the losing side.

Could WWE and AEW set aside their differences and collaborate? Triple H knows what's best for business and it might be up to Tony Khan to give the green light on the situation.

