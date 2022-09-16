Top 5 WWE Superstars in the PWI 500 list

Pro-Wrestling Illustrated recently released its PWI 500 list among different wrestling promotions like WWE and AEW for 2022. Topping this year's rankings was none other than Roman Reigns. Still, which other superstars have joined The Tribal Chief?

PWI 500 ranked wrestlers based on multiple categories. These included their in-ring achievements, technical abilities, competition, and their influence on the sport. The assessment period for 2022 runs from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022.

In 2022, four WWE Superstars made it to the top 10 while the rest came from different promotions like AEW, NJPW, AAA, and ROH. Moving down to the top 20, more names from All Elite Wrestling have occupied the spot, with the exception of some superstars like Drew McIntyre, who landed on #20.

For this list, let's take a look at which of the five highest-ranked WWE superstars made it this year.

#5. Seth Rollins - No. 17 in the PWI 500 (WWE RAW)

WWE @WWE



@WWERollins #WWERaw "Now that @SuperKingofBros is out of the picture, I can turn my attention to @WWERomanReigns and the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship..." "Now that @SuperKingofBros is out of the picture, I can turn my attention to @WWERomanReigns and the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship..."@WWERollins #WWERaw https://t.co/0uueuviLlN

Seth Rollins and Edge started feuding in the second half of 2021 after the former interfered during his opponent's Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns.

Although he was involved in title matches the following year, they were all unsuccessful. On Day 1, he failed to win a multi-man match for the WWE Championship. He also competed against The Tribal Chief at Royal Rumble, which he won via disqualification but failed to capture the title.

Still, he was able to insert himself in a high-profile feud against the returning Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare ended up winning all three fights, but was unfortunately sidelined with an injury.

Despite losses in the early part of the year, it looks like Seth's run is turning for the better. After successfully defeating Matt Riddle during Clash at the Castle, Rollins has expressed interest in winning gold once again.

#4. Big E- No. 9 in the PWI 500 (WWE SmackDown)

The second half of 2021 saw Big E become Mr. Money in the Bank. Months later, he cashed in on his contract after Bobby Lashley defeated Randy Orton on RAW. However, the start of the new year wasn't what he would have hoped for.

In 2022, he lost the title to Brock Lesnar during the Day 1 Premium Live Event. He later moved back to SmackDown where he joined Kofi Kingston to reform The New Day, wherein feuded with the likes of Los Lotharios. In March, he was sidelined with a serious neck injury during a match between Sheamus and Ridge Holland.

Although E was not in action for the majority of 2022, it's evident that he still made enough impact to make it to this year's PWI 500 top 10.

#3. Cody Rhodes - No. 6 in the PWI 500 (WWE RAW)

Cody Rhodes had an eventful 2021 and 2022. Before his surprise return to WWE at WrestleMania 38, he wrestled under the AEW banner where he held the TNT Championship before losing it in January 2022.

He started the new chapter with a highly-acclaimed feud with Seth Rollins, which ended inside Hell in a Cell with Rhodes winning all three matches. Much like E, Cody is currently injured. He suffered a torn right pectoral in preparation for his latest match. Still, Cody definitely gave fans an entertaining show that landed him a spot just outside the top five, and the third-highest WWE Superstar on the list.

#2. Bobby Lashley - No. 5 in the PWI 500 (WWE RAW)

WWE @WWE BIG E vs. BOBBY LASHLEY FOR THE WWE CHAMPIONSHIP RIGHT NOW on #WWERaw !!! BIG E vs. BOBBY LASHLEY FOR THE WWE CHAMPIONSHIP RIGHT NOW on #WWERaw!!! https://t.co/oqlD6Ipp9R

Much like last year's list, Bobby Lashley ranked second in the highest ranked WWE Superstars. He was on a roll in 2021, winning the WWE Championship and successfully defending it against Goldberg.

Although he lost the title after Big E's cash-in, he managed to become the United States Champion in 2022 after defeating Austin Theory. Lashley is now set to defend the US title against Seth Rollins on next week's RAW.

#1. Roman Reigns - No. 1 in the PWI 500 (WWE SmackDown)

It came as a shock to no one when it was revealed that Roman Reigns was named PWI 500's number one wrestler of the year. Ever since becoming the Universal Champion, Reigns has proved to be unstoppable. He managed to defend the title against Bryan Danielson, John Cena, and many more top stars.

In 2022, he defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania to hold both the Universal and WWE Championship. After his successful defense against Drew McIntyre at the recent Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event, Reigns is set to continue his dominance. With his impressive streak as champion, it's hard to deny him a spot other than the top, certifying him as the Head of the Table.

EC3 hits out at The Velveteen Dream for his comments. Catch it right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far