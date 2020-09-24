5 John Cena ideas that WWE used

John Cena is widely considered to be one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time.

With the exception of his first year in WWE, the 16-time World Champion was among the most featured Superstars on WWE television throughout his full-time run with the company. This meant he almost always found himself in a meaningful storyline at the top of the card.

In recent years, John Cena has mentioned in media interviews that he is happy to perform in whatever role WWE has for him when making sporadic on-screen appearances.

Before WrestleMania 36, for example, he told Sports Illustrated’s Jimmy Traina that “there is no job too small” for him at 'Mania. He explained he trusted the storytelling abilities of Vince McMahon and WWE’s creative team.

Now, John Cena has adopted that same mindset when it comes to his WWE storylines and matches in 2020. However, plenty of stories have emerged over the years about Big Match John pitching his own ideas.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at five John Cena ideas that WWE's higher-ups approved.

#5 John Cena’s ideas were used in the Firefly Funhouse match

Advertisement

Bray Wyatt defeated the returning John Cena in a cinematic Firefly Funhouse match on the second night of WrestleMania 36.

Although Shane McMahon’s WWE character did not feature on television around the time of WrestleMania, he still played an important role behind the scenes on the day of tapings.

Speaking on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast in September 2020, McMahon revealed that John Cena really wanted the match to succeed. Not just for himself, but also for his opponent and many of his ideas ended up being used.

“Kudos to John Cena for thinking outside the box. An immense amount of that was really, really pushed by him, and John wanted Bray to do very well with it and have it be a showcase for him. So very unselfish, and again, whether you liked it or hated it, it was something that we wanted to make different than what we do traditionally in ring.” [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

John Cena was originally supposed to face Wyatt's "The Fiend" character in front of over 70,000 fans at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WWE held WrestleMania 36 without any fans in attendance at the Performance Center training facility in Orlando.