5 last-minute changes WWE can make at Crown Jewel 2022: 25-year-old star helps Roman Reigns' opponent, Bray Wyatt attacked, former Universal Champion added

WWE Crown Jewel 2022 is a few days away, and the card is stacked. Triple H has done an excellent job balancing story-driven matches alongside the biggest attractions, with Logan Paul and Roman Reigns set to headline the event.

With eight matches scheduled, there may not be room for another addition to Crown Jewel 2022. But what if there is? WWE can make a few changes to the card before Saturday.

They could range from brand-new matches to stipulations being added. Additionally, there is the question of what will happen with Bray Wyatt. The former Universal Champion is set to appear live in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Will anybody confront him? It should be interesting to find out.

With that in mind, let's look at five last-minute changes WWE could make to Crown Jewel 2022. Which of these do you think will happen on Saturday? Comment below!

#5. The Usos launch a pre-match assault on The Brawling Brutes

WWE may have booked one too many matches at Crown Jewel 2022, with the potential for even more to be added. As a result, the company could look to cut one or two of them short.

The Usos' Tag Team Championship defense against Butch and Ridge Holland can provide that opportunity. If Jimmy and Jey launch a pre-match attack on the two Englishmen, it will lead to a short and straightforward victory for them in Riyadh.

This would help prolong the feud between The Bloodline and The Brawling Brutes for it to culminate inside WarGames at Survivor Series. Besides, The Usos did something similar to The Viking Raiders at Elimination Chamber — also in Saudi Arabia — earlier this year. Only this time, the match goes ahead.

#4. Seth Rollins holds an open challenge for the United States Championship

The Visionary might be on his way to Riyadh.

Seth Rollins is not a part of Crown Jewel 2022, but he could very well be added to the card before showtime. He is yet to miss a WWE premium live event in Saudi Arabia, which means his involvement remains a possibility.

Furthermore, rumors have stated The Visionary will hold an open challenge for his United States Championship. If Rollins does defend the US Title, expect Mustafa Ali to challenge him, as a feud between the two has been brewing on WWE RAW.

However, it could also mean a one-night-only return for the babyface version of Mansoor against Seth Rollins. The Saudi Arabian star would then revert to his Maximum Male Models persona on SmackDown.

#3. Jake Paul shows up in Logan Paul's corner against Roman Reigns

Lucha Libre Online @luchalibreonlin PWInsider confirma el rumor, Jake Paul está pautado a estar este sábado en el evento Crown Jewel junto a su hermano Logan Paul en Arabia Saudita. PWInsider confirma el rumor, Jake Paul está pautado a estar este sábado en el evento Crown Jewel junto a su hermano Logan Paul en Arabia Saudita. https://t.co/hYWPu435Si

While not yet confirmed, it seems like Jake Paul is set to show up at Crown Jewel 2022 to be in his brother's corner. Logan Paul is currently outnumbered, with The Bloodline likely at ringside for his match against Roman Reigns.

As a result, Jake, who defeated Anderson Silva in a boxing match, can attack The Usos if necessary. Triple H even teased this possibility on WWE's Q3 earnings call.

It may lead to a last-minute momentum shift towards the YouTube sensation. However, Roman Reigns is still likely to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel 2022.

#2. WWE makes Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley a No Disqualification Match

Triple H had to take matters into his own hands and stop Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley's wild brawl on the RAW before Crown Jewel 2022. He was clearly unhappy about the tussle, but that could pave the way for further chaos in Riyadh.

Lesnar and Lashley's feud has gotten quite personal, which would ideally lead to a stipulation being added into the mix. The two heavyweights can do much more damage to each other if no rules are involved in their match.

A Street Fight between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley would be a sight to behold. Thanks to the stipulation, it may even steal the show at Crown Jewel 2022.

#1. Uncle Howdy appears at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 and attacks Bray Wyatt

What does he have in store for this Saturday?

WWE has announced that Bray Wyatt will appear at Crown Jewel 2022, presumably to cut a promo. However, this could be where we get the reveal of Uncle Howdy, seemingly a physical version of Wyatt's evil side.

This mysterious figure may attack the former Universal Champion, leading to a match at Survivor Series. Whether it is Bo Dallas or someone else, Uncle Howdy could have a significant part to play in Bray Wyatt's current run.

It is just a matter of whether WWE will pull the trigger on the physical side of this feud at Crown Jewel 2022, instead of Wyatt being mentally tortured.

