Predicting every Roman Reigns match until WWE WrestleMania 39

Roman Reigns is on top of the WWE mountain, and that is unlikely to change any time soon. The Head of the Table appears sporadically on SmackDown, with his own crew flanking him most of the time.

So, with the wheels turning in The Bloodline's continued dominance in the company, it will be fascinating to see how things shake out for The Tribal Chief and his cousins. Who will be next to challenge the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion?

This list is an attempt to forecast the next six months of The Tribal Chief's run as the company's top champion. He is set to wrestle at every 'Big Four' event and in Saudi Arabia, so that is the basis.

Here are predictions for what may lie ahead for Roman Reigns from now until WrestleMania 39, whether he remains with two belts, one, or none.

#4. Roman Reigns defeats Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

A match made for the mainstream.

The Crown Jewel match will take place this Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. There is no way Logan Paul will beat Roman Reigns and end his dominant run, right?

WWE will make fans believe for a brief moment that the YouTube sensation can dethrone The Tribal Chief, mainly thanks to The Maverick's athleticism. He has adapted so well to the world of pro wrestling, so expect a fun match between him and Reigns.

But it will be the leader of The Bloodline who will stand tall at the end of Crown Jewel.

#3. The Bloodline defeats Team KO at WWE Survivor Series 2022

Luigi @LuigiWrestling The Bloodline atacando a Sheamus. Aquí empieza el bookeo para Survivor Series War Games. Brawling Brutes vs. Bloodline. #SmackDown The Bloodline atacando a Sheamus. Aquí empieza el bookeo para Survivor Series War Games. Brawling Brutes vs. Bloodline. #SmackDown https://t.co/XHoD8mn0zU

Roman Reigns is set to headline Survivor Series later this month, where he will potentially be involved with The Bloodline's current enemies. The group is in a feud with The Brawling Brutes, who have recently been overwhelmed by the numbers game.

Perhaps the Sheamus-led trio can enlist some help to form a five-person team to take on The Bloodline in a WarGames Match. Kevin Owens is an obvious choice to lead them, with his experience in the match and the potential storyline involving himself, Sami Zayn, and the Anoa'i family.

Another popular babyface like Braun Strowman could also join Team KO. However, expect Reigns to stand tall as he continues his dominant winning run. But that wouldn't end the problems within The Bloodline.

#2. Roman Reigns defeats Sami Zayn at WWE Royal Rumble 2023

Heartbreak incoming.

The Bloodline's internal issues are making for one hell of a storyline on SmackDown, with Sami Zayn's role within the group earning popularity. That is why he is set to become WWE's biggest babyface once he is kicked out of the group.

Roman Reigns may order his cousins to assault Zayn around the end of 2022, leading a story-driven Universal Championship match at the Royal Rumble. The Honorary Uce may come close to winning, only to fall short due to The Tribal Chief's might.

Regardless, the eventual match between Reigns and Zayn will likely be a classic, with both superstars playing their roles to perfection.

#1. Roman Reigns defeats The Rock at WrestleMania 39

The biggest match WWE can book right now.

With Elimination Chamber 2023 not taking place in Saudi Arabia, Roman Reigns will likely not defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship between Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 39.

But The Show of Shows will likely present the biggest match of The Tribal Chief's career. Should The Rock be available, WWE will have to book this match. It needs to happen for Reigns' run as The Head of the Table to come full circle.

The two can tell an intricate story with their cousins at the heart of it, with The Bloodline's future hanging in the balance. The Great One could possibly turn Jey Uso against Roman Reigns, for example.

However, in the end, the 37-year-old needs to stand tall over The Rock to cement his legacy as one of the greatest of all time. There is nothing bigger WWE can book at WrestleMania 39, especially for Reigns. But what if Mr. Hollywood is too busy to fight his cousin?

Alternative to #1. Cody Rhodes defeats Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

WWE is in an excellent position heading into the WrestleMania season, where the potential 'Plan B' is just as good as 'Plan A.'

If The Rock cannot return to the ring, the company should focus on 'Mania 39 being the end of Roman's reign. And there is no better man to dethrone him than Cody Rhodes, whose stock has doubled since he competed in a Hell in a Cell Match with a torn pectoral muscle.

The American Nightmare is still months away from returning, with the Royal Rumble seeming like the perfect spot. Should he be cleared by then, Rhodes must win the 30-man match and challenge for the WWE Championship, whether Roman Reigns vacates it or not.

But with The Rock out of the picture, Cody would go after both belts and focus on being the one to finally defeat The Tribal Chief. What a way to close out The Show of Shows.

Cody Rhodes should dethrone Roman Reigns, whether at WrestleMania 39, SummerSlam, or even later. It will instantly turn him into a legend on the spot.

