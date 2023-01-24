5 last-minute changes WWE can make to Royal Rumble 2023: 58-year-old star returns and wins, Roman Reigns replaced, woman enters men's Rumble 

WWE's most exciting Premium Live Event is a few days away, with Royal Rumble 2023 promising to be a memorable show. With five matches, the card seems finalized, and plans may be locked in. However, the company can make some last-minute alterations to make the Rumble even more memorable.

From new matches being added to changes in existing bouts, it will be interesting to see how different the show looks come Saturday. WWE may also change a few things in the two Rumble Matches, like potential entrants or maybe even the winner of one of them.

So, without further ado, let's look at five potential changes WWE can make to Royal Rumble 2023 at the last minute.

#5. WWE adds Charlotte Flair vs. Sonya Deville to the Royal Rumble card

This feud is not over.

Charlotte Flair is currently feuding with Sonya Deville over the SmackDown Women's Championship. The former WWE official wants a rematch following The Queen's win over her on the first SmackDown of 2023. It could happen this Saturday.

The match could become official for the Royal Rumble one night before, on the go-home episode of the blue brand. Whether or not that happens, expect Charlotte to retain her title to end this feud.

#4. Ronda Rousey enters the Women's Rumble Match

Rousey is currently not scheduled to be in the Rumble.

According to reports, Ronda Rousey is not scheduled to appear at the Royal Rumble. This starkly contrasts last year's Rumble, where The Baddest Woman on the Planet returned and won the 30-woman match.

However, WWE can always add Ronda to this year's Women's Rumble at any point. Whether she is announced in advance or appears as a surprise, a star of Rousey's caliber should not miss out on the Royal Rumble. However, the former SmackDown Women's Champion shouldn't win again.

#3. Sami Zayn takes Roman Reigns' place against Kevin Owens

Roman Reigns declared Sami Zayn not guilty following his trial on RAW XXX, but The Tribal Chief said he has one more test for The Honorary Uce at the Royal Rumble. While this could pertain to the 30-man Rumble, maybe Reigns can have Zayn take his place against Kevin Owens.

It will be entertaining to see Sami defend The Tribal Chief's WWE Championship against KO, opening up a world of possibilities. Roman Reigns did not sign the contract for the match last week on SmackDown so anything can happen.

However, this scenario would mean Reigns would not wrestle at the Rumble, which likely wouldn't have been in the company's plans, regardless of whether Sami Zayn replaces him or not.

#2. Rhea Ripley enters the Men's Rumble Match

Despite being the favorite to win the Women's Royal Rumble Match, Rhea Ripley seems eager to enter the men's match. She has come face-to-face with several male WWE Superstars on RAW.

The Eradicator has also physically gotten involved with some of The Judgment Day's rivals, even defeating Akira Tozawa in an intergender match. So, an appearance in the 30-man Rumble is possible. It would really be last-minute, though, as no male member of The Judgment Day has been added to the field yet.

However, seeing Rhea Ripley in the Men's Royal Rumble Match would be quite the sight if WWE makes it happen. She can be as dominant as any female entrant who has ever entered a 30-man Rumble.

#1. Stone Cold Steve Austin wins the Royal Rumble Match

This would be a shocker.

The rumor mill has suggested that WWE contacted Stone Cold Steve Austin for a major match, potentially at WrestleMania 39. What if that match is against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship? A solid backup plan for The Rock, if there ever was one.

It would mean The Texas Rattlesnake will return at the Royal Rumble and win his fourth Rumble match en route to a clash with The Tribal Chief at The Show of Shows. If this happens, the roof will be blown off the Alamodome.

Steve Austin did not appear on RAW XXX, which has increased the odds of a potential surprise return at the Rumble. Furthermore, the event is in his home state of Texas. Will it happen? We'll have to wait until Saturday to find out!

How many do you think will happen? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!

