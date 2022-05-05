5 last-minute changes WWE can make at WrestleMania Backlash: Title match added, Major 'screwjob' finish

This Sunday will mark WWE's first premium live event in its "new season" - WrestleMania Backlash. Living up to the name, there are several rematches from The Show of Shows.

The card is a mixture of rematches and fresh storylines, with Roman Reigns, in particular, finding a fair few foes following his big win over Brock Lesnar. WWE might have some interesting plans on handling The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania Backlash.

The company could still add a match or two, with only six of them being announced so far. An existing bout might even get a last-minute stipulation, particularly if things escalate on SmackDown.

So, with that being said, here are five last-minute changes WWE can make to WrestleMania Backlash. Do you see any of these happening? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

#5 WWE adds a stipulation to an existing match

WWE has escalated this feud recently.

WWE currently has one big stipulation match for WrestleMania Backlash, with Ronda Rousey taking on Charlotte Flair in an 'I Quit' Match. Several other 'Mania rematches could have done with one as well, but the company may have further plans for the likes of Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins and Edge vs. AJ Styles.

One match that could use a No Disqualification gimmick is the grudge encounter between Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin. The former friends have engaged in a feud that is rising in tension every week, which promises a hard-hitting clash at WrestleMania Backlash.

Corbin and Moss will be better off with fewer restrictions, especially with this being a potential breakout showing for the latter. It would add some much-needed excitement to the show.

#4 Theory defends his United States Championship in an impromptu match

Vince McMahon is high on Theory.

Theory recently won the United States Championship from Finn Balor and celebrated by taking a selfie with Vince McMahon. The WWE Chairman's protégé continues to be elevated on RAW each week.

It seemed like he would defend the US Title against Mustafa Ali, but the feud appears to have been saved for later. So, with nothing else on, Theory could announce an open challenge for his title at WrestleMania Backlash.

McMahon may want to showcase the 24-year-old in a premium live event setting. The latter can take on a babyface who isn't on the card. Ezekiel would be an excellent choice for this role, with Kevin Owens costing him the match to intensify their ongoing storyline further.

#3 The Women's Tag Team Title match is moved to WrestleMania Backlash

Alan | Fan Account @blueprintbnks Anyway, this just confirms me that even if Sasha & Naomi are a cool team… I can’t wait for Sasha to get out of this tag division. WWE clearly doesn’t care, no matter who’s on it.

Another potential addition to the WrestleMania Backlash card features the women. Sasha Banks and Naomi are set to defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against Shayna Baszler and Natalya five days after the event. The scheduled match could be pushed forward, though.

Only one women's match has been announced for Sunday's show, so this would be a clever inclusion. Banks and Naomi's title reign will be boosted if they are featured on a premium live event, albeit a secondary one.

WWE could have added one of the many women's feuds on RAW to WrestleMania Backlash. However, with the go-home episode of the red brand already finished, the Women's Tag Title match is a safer bet if another female bout is announced.

#2 The Bloodline vs. Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro opens the show

Reports previously stated that Roman Reigns would be in the main event of WrestleMania Backlash. However, his match doesn't feel like it should headline the show. There are no stakes attached to The Bloodline's six-man tag team bout against RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre.

WWE booked this instead of the previously announced Tag Team Championship unification match. All six men would be better off if they opened WrestleMania Backlash instead of closing it, with Reigns always going on first or last at every premium live event.

The Tribal Chief will likely headline most of WWE's stadium shows in the summer, so the company could decide to give the spot to Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey instead. Their 'I Quit' Match has received quite the build on SmackDown.

#1 Ronda Rousey does not win the SmackDown Women's Championship

Her return has not set SmackDown alight.

Speaking of Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey, the SmackDown Women's Championship will likely change hands this Sunday. But what if it doesn't?

The Baddest Woman on the Planet has not enjoyed the greatest run since returning to WWE at the Royal Rumble. Her star power has waned over the past few months. Rousey isn't showing the fire she previously had, with her rivalry with Flair lacking genuine excitement.

Things are not quite working out for the former UFC megastar, which might lead to The Queen remaining champion at WrestleMania Backlash. A 'screwjob' could be on the cards to protect Ronda Rousey in defeat, with Drew Gulak possibly turning heel and joining forces with Charlotte.

It is a creative way to end the story if WWE decides against putting the title on her, based on her recent performances on SmackDown. Rousey would be better as a villain herself, with an alliance with Shayna Baszler being a more exciting option than a reign as the SmackDown Women's Champion.

