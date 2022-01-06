WWE Rumor Review: Last-minute change due to Roman Reigns, plans for released star's return, reason for Edge's absence after WrestleMania

Welcome to this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE Rumor Review. We will take a look at rumors regarding WWE from a few months ago and see how they played out.

This time, we take a look at a few stories from the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view in May. They involve Roman Reigns and The Miz, who couldn't have had more contrasting nights at the event.

There were reports of a couple of female wrestlers returning to WWE television, one within the company and the other from the outside. We'll find out if they came true. Meanwhile, Edge was absent from television for months following WrestleMania. What was the reason for it? Let's review the reports.

#5. Edge's WWE absence following WrestleMania 37

Edge main evented Night Two of WrestleMania 37, where he and Daniel Bryan lost to Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The Rated-R Superstar was not seen on WWE television for months following his defeat to The Tribal Chief.

Over a month after The Show of Shows, Sean Ross Sapp was asked about Edge's WWE status on Fightful Select's Backstage Report podcast. There was slight concern among fans that the WWE Hall of Famer was dealing with an injury given his unfortunate record in that respect.

Sapp noted that Edge's absence was simply planned time off. This makes complete sense as the level he works at wouldn't be easy for a 48-year-old to maintain year-round. Edge eventually returned in June to resume his program with Roman Reigns for Money in the Bank.

The Rated-R Superstar then transitioned into a feud with Seth Rollins, which led to an all-time great trilogy. He did take periodic month-long breaks after a few matches, which only strengthens the claim that Edge's time off from WWE is planned way ahead of time.

The 11-time world champion is back on RAW, where he is in a storyline with his wife. Edge and Beth Phoenix will take on The Miz and Maryse at Royal Rumble. He will likely stay on WWE television until WrestleMania 38. Expect a similar hiatus to last year, following The Show of Shows.

