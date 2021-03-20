Create
5 Last-minute changes WWE could make at Fastlane 2021: Top Superstar returns, new champions crowned

WWE could make some changes to Fastlane
Israel Lutete
Modified 45 min ago
Top 5 / Top 10

WWE Fastlane will be held this Sunday. It's the final chapter on the road to the Showcase of Immortals, WrestleMania 37. The outcome of each match is significant as it will impact the storylines and feuds heading into WrestleMania 37.

The build-up has been fairly decent, with five matches currently confirmed for the event. The Universal, Intercontinental, and Women's Tag Team Championships will all be defended at the PPV.

At WWE Fastlane, new champions could be crowned and new feuds could get ignited to set up matches for WrestleMania 37. As the clock ticks down to the start of the show, higher authority figures could make new plans for the PPV at short notice.

Here are five last-minute changes that could happen at WWE Fastlane.

#5 A new match is added at WWE Fastlane

WWE could add a new match at Fastlane by putting the United States Championship on the line between Riddle and Mustafa Ali. On Monday Night RAW, the two Superstars battled it out for the title, and it looked like Mustafa Ali was going to capture the title, only for him to suffer a loss due to a distraction by T-BAR.

At WWE Fastlane, Mustafa Ali could get another shot at the US Championship by battling Riddle without RETRIBUTION at ringside. This will let him focus his attention on the match.

Both superstars aren't scheduled for a match at WWE Fastlane currently, so it would be great if they collide with each other one more time. After putting on a good show on RAW, they could definitely have another great match on Sunday night.

Published 20 Mar 2021, 08:36 IST
