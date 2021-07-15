5 Last-minute changes WWE could make at Money in the Bank: Massive return, stipulation added to major match

The 2021 Money in the Bank pay-per-view on Sunday will be the first major WWE event after WrestleMania 37 to have a live crowd. Superstars from RAW and SmackDown will collide in high-stakes matches.

Six matches are currently confirmed, including the men's and women's ladder matches for the Money in the Bank contracts. Several new feuds could also be ignited for SummerSlam.

As we draw closer to MITB, Vince McMahon and team might come up with some new ideas at short notice. Here are five last-minute changes WWE could make to Money in the Bank.

#5 New stipulation announced for Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair at Money in the Bank

Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley will resume their rivalry for the RAW Women's Championship when they go head-to-head in a traditional singles match. Since this will be their second consecutive pay-per-view bout, it's possible that WWE could add a new stipulation.

The two stars put on an incredible performance at WrestleMania 36 last year despite the circumstances. Their WrestleMania Backlash match, however, felt a bit underwhelming and ended up in Ripley getting disqualified.

To prevent this from reoccurring and to ensure a decisive winner, their match at WWE Money in the Bank could be changed to a No Holds Barred match. Charlotte and Rhea could use weapons including the crutch they were beating each other with on RAW last week.

Since this will be their first match in front of a live crowd, it can turn out to be a memorable bout, especially with the added stipulation. WWE could also shock fans by putting the Raw Women's Championship on The Queen once again.

While many people probably won't be happy with that decision, Charlotte's star power will benefit the RAW women's division in the long run.

