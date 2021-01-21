5 last-minute favorites for the WWE Men's Royal Rumble match

The Royal Rumble is one of WWE's biggest shows of all year, and it is arguably the most anticipated wrestling event of the entire year.

Nothing excites fans more than the clock ticking down from 10 and the curiosity of who could come out next. This year the Royal Rumble will be taking place in the WWE ThunderDome with virtual fans in attendance on January 31.

The Royal Rumble match is used as an opportunity to push wrestlers towards stardom or even create big matches for WrestleMania. This year will be no different.

30 wrestlers will be competing in the Royal Rumble, and people have been coming up with their picks to win since the end of last year. However, as seen in previous years, the weeks leading up to the Royal Rumble are the most significant in determining who will be the last competitor standing.

Last year, Drew McIntyre was on a roll getting wins on RAW before the Rumble, and he carried that momentum to win the match and headline WrestleMania 36.

Drew McIntyre after winning the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble match

Since we're right around that time-frame again, it's safe to say that now would be the best opportunity to consider some of the wrestlers who have gained momentum in the past few weeks.

So, let's take a look at some last-minute favorites to win the WWE Men's Royal Rumble match.

#5 - Keith Lee (WWE RAW)

Keith Lee

Keith Lee is one of the top babyfaces of WWE's main roster. Ever since his call-up from NXT, he has been given feuds with the likes of Randy Orton and Braun Strowman, both of whom are former World Champions.

Moreover, in recent weeks, Lee has been able to defeat Sheamus in a one-on-one match and even got a WWE Championship opportunity against Drew McIntyre.

Keith Lee will be making his second Royal Rumble appearance next Sunday, and the last time he was in the Royal Rumble, he pushed Lesnar to the limit. He is on a hot streak right now, and WWE might be ready to strap the rockets on Lee, given his recent performances.

If Lee were to win the Rumble, there is a story of "Good Friends, Better Enemies" between the Limitless One and the current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. It could play out on the Grandest Stage of them All.