5 last-minute predictions for WrestleMania 35

Amit Shukla FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.13K // 07 Apr 2019, 20:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What happens at the granddaddy?

WWE and wrestling's biggest event WrestleMania is just hours away, and as the longest and biggest show of the wrestling business commences, there are a lot of things that are up for speculation. The world is buzzing, and hopes of many returns, as well as surprises, are doing the rounds. The team at Sportskeeda is keeping you updated with every bit that is happening with regards to the event and in the field of professional wrestling in general.

With so much on the line and some amazing action coming your way in hours from now, I list down the possibilities that can happen at the show:

#5 Tony Nese wins the cruiserweight title

Who is the real cruiserweight?

Buddy Murphy has been the 205 Live champion for a considerable amount of time, and while his win at WWE Super Show-Down last year made him a fan favorite he has been unbeatable since then. It has been quite a long time since he became champion, and one thing is inevitable at the event, and that is the crowning of a new cruiserweight champion.

After all, a title changing hands at the grandest stage of them all will not only stir things up for the show on Tuesday Nights, but also generate interest amongst fans for the pre-show and the main show as well.

The division hasn't performed well since Enzo Amore left the show, but it seems like a small change here will be a good boost for not just the company but the division in general. The performers have talent, and that is why Ali was moved up the ladder from a cruiserweight to the main show performer. It is important that the company does everything in its power to raise the stakes of the division and the careers of the performers as well through some good booking.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement